New MG3 2024 review: hybrid supermini is a total bargain
MG’s smallest car undercuts all of its rivals when it comes to price, and it offers a huge amount for the money
Verdict
Even before price is brought into the equation, the MG3 is among the most fun to drive, comfortable and best equipped cars in its class. It’s also easily the fastest while returning strong fuel consumption figures. That it achieves all of this while vastly undercutting the price of pretty much every other rival makes it a proper supermini star.
Reach adjustment for the steering wheel is lacking, reverse parking manoeuvres are jerky, and the sliding tray under the front centre armrest feels comically flimsy. We’re telling you these flaws straight off the bat, because that’s the level of nit-picking we need to stoop to in order to find anything at all to complain about - the all-new MG3 really is that good.
This is the second generation of the MG3, though implying that only one generation separates it from the old model vastly undersells just what a vast leap forward this car has taken over its very underwhelming predecessor. This is a car that can now compete with - and in some ways beat - the very best cars in the supermini segment.
To do so, MG has created a car that rides on an all-new platform, which has allowed it to install its latest chip-full of driver assist systems plus an all-new hybrid powertrain - which we’ll come back to later. At 4,113mm long, it’s 173mm longer than one of our favourite superminis, the Renault Clio.
That size has been put to decent use. At 293 litres, boot space is near-identical to rivals like the Renault Clio and Toyota Yaris, while rear cabin space is around average for a supermini; a Skoda Fabia is better if you’ll often carry adults in the back, but once again it’s a close match for the Clio.
The Clio is a clear target for the newcomer, because both models come with a full hybrid powertrain. From the combustion side of things, power comes from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol unit making 101bhp - so far, so conventional. Things get interesting from here, though. First of all, the MG3 has a three speed auto gearbox, which sounds a bit old hat, but in reality it’s all that is needed, because it’s the electric motor that is the main player in this powertrain. The e-motor makes 134bhp and 250Nm of torque on its own - that’s just 9bhp shy of the Renault’s entire hybrid system.
For the most part, the MG3 behaves more like an EV. Stepping off the mark, it accelerates with the instant response and shove of a fully electric car rather than the slightly more strained feeling you get from a Yaris or a Clio. Regenerative braking operates on three strength levels (adjusted in the main infotainment screen) and puts some energy back into the battery. At 1.83kWh, the battery is also larger than in other hybrid supermini rivals, but when its energy is exhausted the engine hums into life, powerting a generator in the background to top it up. At this point, the petrol engine remains disconnected from the front axle.
However, if more shove is needed, both petrol and electric combine. Like this, the MG3 is producing 192bhp - significantly more than any other supermini aside from full-blown hot hatches like the Hyundai i20 N - and enough for the MG3 to cover the 0-62mph sprint in just eight seconds. When exploring that full performance, there is a noticable delay between throttle application and the petrol engine getting its act together, but it’s not significantly more laggy than other hybrid rivals, and the acceleration from the e-motor is so lively on its own that it’s rarely an issue.
Chassis work has been completed by MG’s Longbridge-based engineering team on UK roads, and it really shows; the MG3 is genuinely fun to drive. It’s agile, grippy, and just the right side of playful for a reasonably keen driver to enjoy themselves while leaving enough stability to give confidence to anyone else. Our one gripe is that steering feels slightly unnatural - it’s reasonably heavy just off centre and then doesn’t really load up further as more lock is applied. It’s still more likely to put a smile on your face than either the Clio or the Yaris, though.
Yet it achieves this while delivering a smooth ride. The overall setup, like its big brother the MG4, is a little softer than the class average. Combined with the large sidewall surrounding the modestly sized 16-inch alloy wheels, it manages to take the sharpest sting out of rough roads. Even noise isolation from suspension shocks and road noise is up with the best European superminis, so it feels really quite grown-up to drive.
But what of efficiency? Even here, it’s right on the money. In a recent hybrid twin test between the Renault Clio and Toyota Yaris, the pair achieved 56.2 and 58.5mpg respectively. In our hands the MG3 managed over 60mpg around town and just over 50mpg at motorway speeds, and averaged out at roughly 55mpg - a solid return considering the performance on offer.
Two trim levels will be offered from launch. The base model SE comes with adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, rear parking sensors, the 10.25-inch infotainment screen with navigation and electric windows all round. The Trophy adds LED headlights, blind spot detection, heated front seats and steering wheel and a 360-degree parking camera, among other features.
Cabin quality hasn’t traditionally been an MG strong point, and here the MG3 is merely fine. Higher grade materials are used in places you frequently touch, like the armrests and the steering wheel, while hard plastic is used elsewhere, though this isn’t unusual in the supermini class. The infotainment system is bright and reasonably responsive, though the climate controls are all adjusted on the touchscreen.
So the MG3 is well equipped, offers class-leading performance, is fun to drive and offers competitive practicality and fuel efficiency. But then there’s the price. The SE model starts from only £18,495, undercutting its next cheapest hybrid rival, the Renault Clio E-Tech techno, by a staggering £4,400. Even at £20,495, the Trophy looks like brilliant value.
And things remain just as competitive when it comes to the finance figures, too. Place a £5,000 deposit on a three-year PCP agreement with a 10,000-mile annual limit, and the SE and Trophy cost £179 and £206 per month. The Clio hybrid, itself a car that we maintain is a bit of a bargain on a PCP deal, comes to £241 per month on similar terms.
|Model:
|MG3 Hybrid+ Trophy
|Price as tested:
|£20,495
|Range from:
|£18,495
|Powertrain:
|1.5-litre 4cyl plus e-motor, 1.83kWh battery
|Power:
|192bhp
|Transmission:
|Three-speed auto, front-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|8 seconds
|Top speed:
|106mph
|Economy/CO2:
|64.2mpg/100g/km
|On sale:
|Now
|L/W/H:
|4,113/1,797/1,502mm