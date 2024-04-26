New MG3 2024 review: hybrid supermini is a total bargain

That size has been put to decent use. At 293 litres, boot space is near-identical to rivals like the Renault Clio and Toyota Yaris, while rear cabin space is around average for a supermini; a Skoda Fabia is better if you’ll often carry adults in the back, but once again it’s a close match for the Clio.

The Clio is a clear target for the newcomer, because both models come with a full hybrid powertrain. From the combustion side of things, power comes from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol unit making 101bhp - so far, so conventional. Things get interesting from here, though. First of all, the MG3 has a three speed auto gearbox, which sounds a bit old hat, but in reality it’s all that is needed, because it’s the electric motor that is the main player in this powertrain. The e-motor makes 134bhp and 250Nm of torque on its own - that’s just 9bhp shy of the Renault’s entire hybrid system.

For the most part, the MG3 behaves more like an EV. Stepping off the mark, it accelerates with the instant response and shove of a fully electric car rather than the slightly more strained feeling you get from a Yaris or a Clio. Regenerative braking operates on three strength levels (adjusted in the main infotainment screen) and puts some energy back into the battery. At 1.83kWh, the battery is also larger than in other hybrid supermini rivals, but when its energy is exhausted the engine hums into life, powerting a generator in the background to top it up. At this point, the petrol engine remains disconnected from the front axle.

However, if more shove is needed, both petrol and electric combine. Like this, the MG3 is producing 192bhp - significantly more than any other supermini aside from full-blown hot hatches like the Hyundai i20 N - and enough for the MG3 to cover the 0-62mph sprint in just eight seconds. When exploring that full performance, there is a noticable delay between throttle application and the petrol engine getting its act together, but it’s not significantly more laggy than other hybrid rivals, and the acceleration from the e-motor is so lively on its own that it’s rarely an issue.