The all-new, but still British-built, Nissan Leaf will offer up to 386 miles of range from £32,245 when it goes on sale in December 2025. The eye-catching price is partly thanks to the fact that the sleek EV has become only the fourth model to qualify for the maximum £3,750 Electric Car Grant (ECG) from the UK Government.

A more affordable, smaller battery version will be coming later, but until then every Nissan Leaf will feature a 75kWh battery that offers the 386-mile range figure we mentioned. So while the entry-level versions of the Volkswagen ID.3 and the award-winning Skoda Elroq are available for a few thousand pounds less, they have less than 250 miles of range.

Thanks to that Government grant, the new Leaf’s starting price also undercuts some of its other key rivals like the Kia EV3, Hyundai Kona Electric and Cupra Born, cars it also beats on range.

Prices and specs in detail

There may only be one powertrain on offer at launch, but the new Nissan Leaf will be available in four trim levels: Engage, Engage+, Advance and Evolve. The base model will come equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an energy-saving heat pump and adaptive cruise control.