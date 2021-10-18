Nissan Micra returns! New EV supermini due this year with Renault 5 flavour

It’s been a long time coming, but this is our first official look at the all-new Nissan Micra that will go on sale before the end of this year. The familiar supermini has been reborn as an EV, and is based on the same technology as the outstanding new Renault 5, by virtue of the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance partnership.

Nissan hasn’t simply stuck its badge on the Renault 5 and called it a day. The new front end design features a sharply-angled nose and large round daytime running lights that resemble those on the curvy Mk3 Micra launched in the early 2000s.

The new Micra also gets a different front bumper and alloy wheel design, plus an embossed shoulder line stretching from the front wings to the rear doors. However, some details, like the square rear end and rear door handles tucked up into the C-pillar, are obviously taken from the Renault 5.

Nissan’s vice president of design for Europe, Matthew Weaver, told Auto Express of the Micra plan in an exclusive interview in 2024: “The Renault 5 is a great car, and that gave us a great base. We then just had to add our DNA and that was probably the challenge [when designing the Micra].