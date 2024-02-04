‘Car makers and insurance firms need to take a look at the real-world’

My hope and expectation is that 2024 will be the year of the unsung hero. Both individuals and organisations are needed. There are countless millions of companies and employees in the global car business – but more need to step up and cough up to assist those who need help.

Making, selling, taxing, insuring and servicing cars is one of the largest businesses/money generators on the planet, worth trillions of dollars. Among the associated employees are experts in engineering, environmental matters, finance, employment creation, productivity and safety.

Can’t more of this money and expertise be shared? Isn’t it time those who own or run businesses in or around the wealthy automotive world learned to give back more? Maybe they can be taught – and inspired – by the following real-world people and organisations who I’ve had dealings with and can vouch for.

WOMAC (Women On The Move Against Cancer), is a selfless organisation whose 70 volunteers, working in automotive and related fields, have raised and donated over £1million for cancer-related projects, patients and their families and carers.

Ronnie Wilson leads a very different type of charitable organisation – London-based First Step Trust, which does a brilliant job of preparing and training people of all ages and backgrounds for real, paid work in the motor trade – regardless of their lack of confidence, experience, education and/or mental or physical health issues.