‘The British car industry is one of the nation’s best employers’

What follows is my simple, timely, informal but potentially life-changing notification aimed primarily at teenagers in the UK: your country’s multi-billion-pound automotive industry needs you.

I’m talking here about one of Britain’s largest, most vibrant and diverse employment sectors, which currently provides around 800,000 jobs for Brit-based men and women, many of them youngsters. These countless jobs in and around the breathtakingly busy business of vehicle manufacturing, importing/exporting, selling/buying, transporting, servicing, repairing and more, are comparatively well paid and long-term. Britain’s circa 40 million drivers aren’t giving up the keys for their cars, vans, trucks, taxis, buses or coaches in the immediate or distant future.

Whether you’re a teenager contemplating what line of work to get into, or a parent, guardian, family friend or teacher keen to steer youngsters in the right direction, the not-for-profit School of Thought Automotive is the most appropriate starting point in the familiarisation and learning process.

Automotive work experience is one of its biggest and most important initiatives this year as every employer in the sector is asked to offer a week’s placement for young people keen to sample life in or at a workshop, showroom, parts department, back office, diagnostics firm, body repair shop, accident management company, you name it.