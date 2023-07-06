New 2024 Peugeot 3008 Hybrid GT review: cheaper but less powerful than the EV

Verdict

This hybrid model opens up the stylish new Peugeot 3008 to a wider audience than the pure electric car. As with the EV, the cabin is stunning and dominated by the huge 21-inch infotainment screen, although that does have usability issues. To drive, the hybrid also feels more comfortable than the E-3008 over bumps, but it’s still not the most cosseting of SUVs, and the powertrain could be quicker to respond.

Peugeot’s new 3008 is a fine example of a modern car launch – kick off with the headline-grabbing electric model, before quietly sneaking in the one likely to be more popular in the short term.

The hybrid version of the eye-catching mid-size SUV boasts significantly less power (134bhp versus the E-3008’s 207bhp), but on the flip-side, it’s over £11,000 cheaper. It’s arguably more practical for anyone not yet willing or able to take the plunge into EVs, too.

Power comes from a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine, backed up by a small electric motor capable of running the car on the battery alone for short bursts – but only if you’re incredibly light on the throttle. Even thinking about wanting to accelerate is enough to have the engine kick in again, so you’ll find it regularly ticking over at steady urban speeds. It’s also a shame there’s no display to help you know how far you can push to keep the car in EV mode – as you get on Toyota hybrids, for example.