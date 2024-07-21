Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor long-term test: executive EV helps us look after the pennies

Calculations indicated our London Congestion Charge-exempt Polestar 2 would cost £2 in off-peak electricity to drive to the Towcar of the Year Awards last month, plus £20 for parking in Mayfair. Driving my diesel Merc would have cost £27.50 in ULEZ and Congestion Charge fees, plus around £15 in fuel, for a total of £42.50.

Taking the train? £30.60 for the ticket, a tenner for parking and £5.50 for the tube. No guesses how I travelled!

Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor: second report

We find a suitably premium charger for our classy EV

Mileage: 4,025

4,025 Efficiency: 4.4 miles/kWh

We've all heard about the ‘barriers’ to electric car adoption – the costs of the cars, concerns about range, worries over public charging. But as many of these are broken down, could the next glitch on the horizon be the aesthetics of home charging points?

For someone buying the cheapest electric car they can find, this might not be an issue. But for well heeled customers about to make the jump, the appearance (and experience) of a box that’ll be stuck to their house morning, noon and night could swing the deal.

That’s where Andersen comes in. The UK-based chargepoint company has carved out its own niche with its A2 and A3 units, offering a customisable premium finish, its own installation service and a self-built app that promises integration with almost all of the major energy companies’ tariffs.