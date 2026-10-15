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Polestar’s design boss has an Audi A2 e-tron rival on his wishlist

New models are coming thick and fast in the next two years for Polestar, and there could more on the horizon

By:Alastair Crooks
15 Oct 2026
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Polestar’s line-up consisted of only one model at the start of the decade with the Polestar 2. But the all-electric Chinese-owned Swedish company is rapidly expanding its portfolio, and could be looking to enter the compact car segment in the future.

The Polestar 3 launched in 2024 as a large SUV to tackle the BMW iX and Audi e-tron, while the Polestar 4 arrived that same year as a sleeker four-door coupé, becoming the brand’s most popular model this year. 

The 4 became the 4 Coupé with the arrival of the more spacious, but technologically identical 4 SUV in 2026, plus there’s also the new Porsche Taycan-rivalling Polestar 5 as the brand’s flagship offering. 

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Next year we’ll see the second-generation Polestar 2 arrive to take on the BMW i3 – in the process killing off the strategy to date of naming every new car with a higher number – while the Polestar 7 is scheduled for 2028, introducing the firm to the all-important and potentially lucrative C-segment SUV market. 

Polestar’s plan, as laid out by design boss Philipp Römers in 2025, is coming to fruition, but another market might be in the sights of the ex-Audi designer. 

Asked whether Polestar could expand into the compact electric car sector to rival the A2 e-tron recently unveiled by his previous employer, Römers said: “I would love to have a compact Polestar in that market. However, the priority right now is Polestar 2 and 7, but who knows in the future?” He also stated that while Polestar is committed to the premium car market, a compact model would not dilute the brand. 

This isn’t the first time that Römers has expressed his interest in a compact Polestar. Back in 2025, just a year into the job, he told us: “To become more profitable we need more compact cars as well. But when you buy this smaller car, you also buy a piece of the brand, a piece of the Polestar 5.”

While there are no clues yet as to the potential make-up of a compact Polestar, offering “a piece of the Polestar 5” suggests that big-car tech could be available. 

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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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