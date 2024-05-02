Renault Symbioz 2024 preview: walkaround, specs and full details

Meet the brand-new Renault Symbioz: a family-focused mid-size SUV that’s looking to knock the Nissan Qashqai off its high horse. We’re told that the Symbioz has been conceived to continue Renault’s long lineage of ‘voitures à vivre’, or ‘cars for living’, which stretches all the way back to the Renault 16 from 1965.

That’s not all. The Symbioz is designed to plug the gap between the Captur compact SUV and the larger, more premium Austral in the French marque’s petrol and hybrid model range, and brings the number of offerings Renault has in the hugely competitive C-segment of the car market to five.

What powertrain options and performance can we expect?

The Renault Symbioz sits on a stretched version of the CMF-B platform used by the Renault Captur small SUV and the Clio supermini. Every model features a full-hybrid powertrain – the same E-Tech hybrid 145 setup also found in its siblings.

Under the bonnet is a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that works together with one electric motor to drive the front wheels, while a separate starter-generator motor helps fire up the engine when needed and recovers the energy it produces to top-up the car’s 1.2kWh battery.

The combined power output is 143bhp. Renault hasn’t confirmed a 0-62mph time for the Symbioz yet, but it’ll probably be over 10 seconds based on how long it takes the smaller Captur E-Tech to complete the benchmark sprint.

What do we know about the efficiency and running costs?

The two electric motors are powered by a 1.2kWh battery located under the boot floor, which allows the Renault Symbioz to always start in EV mode and spend up to 80 per cent of the time driving on pure-electric power when in town. It also features ‘predictive hybrid driving’ that uses data on your route, journey time and traffic from Google Maps to optimise use of the electric motor and the petrol engine.