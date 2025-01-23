New Skoda flagship electric SUV to get Vision 7S inspiration

The success of the Skoda Kodiaq proves the Czech brand knows how to make a great seven-seat SUV. So it’s no surprise that it’s working on an all-electric alternative that will deliver on the promise of the bold Vision 7S concept, revealed a few years ago.

As well as previewing the new model, the Vision 7S introduced us to the ‘Modern Solid’ styling that will be shared by all of Skoda’s electric cars. We’ve already seen how this translates to production with the head-turning Skoda Elroq that was unveiled late last year, and the changes made to best-selling Skoda Enyaq during its rather extensive recent facelift.

In 2023, Skoda also presented a sculpture called ‘Space’, previewing what will become its seven-seat electric SUV – and now prototypes have been spotted undergoing testing in the bitter cold of northern Sweden. Both vehicles confirm the design is staying very true to the Vision 7S, so we had plenty of clues to what this car will look like. We’ve used them to create these exclusive images.

Up front will be the ‘Tech Deck’ face, which is a much slimmer interpretation of the traditional Skoda grille. As with the Elroq and facelifted Enyaq, the panel will be used to house the various sensors, radars and cameras for the car’s driver-assistance systems. The sleek nose also incorporates a segmented, pixel-like daytime running-light design, which we can see on the prototypes, and should extend to the front wings.

Other details that appear to have been carried over from the Vision 7S are a twin-fin roof spoiler and a razor-thin tail-light design that extends onto the bootlid. The overall shape will be close to the concept’s, too, with a verysquare front end and traditional SUV proportions, but short overhangs at the rear that will help maximise interior space for passengers and their luggage.