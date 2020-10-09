New Skoda Octavia Estate 2024 review: facelifted family wagon shines

Verdict

We’d like to think there’s still a place in this world for a diesel wagon, and the updated Skoda Octavia Estate is a fine example of the breed. It has more than enough space for most use cases, and a plusher, better-equipped cabin than before. We’d stick with cheaper regular versions over Sportline for a more comfy ride because if anything, the revised kit lists have pushed the big-value sweet spot slightly further down the range. And as before, the Octavia Estate plays best as a ultra-capable, long-distance, comfy cruiser. At this game, there are few that can truly rival it.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Skoda Octavia is known in the UK as a Volkswagen Golf and Ford Focus rival – but it’s actually a bigger seller as an estate – marginally so in the UK, and overwhelmingly so across continental Europe. The model as a whole is a core product for Skoda, despite its proliferation of SUVs and big plans for all-electric models. So the stakes are high for this new facelifted version of the Skoda Octavia Estate.

The wagon gets the same basic upgrades as its hatchback cousin – which add up to a neat bit of restyling and some useful additions to the standard kit list. The new design extends to revised daytime-running lights and matrix-LED headlights, a more sophisticated front bumper with cleaner surfacing, new tail-lights with animated ‘welcome’ functionality and some fresh alloy wheels and colour options.