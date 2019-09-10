Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Volkswagen ID.1 concept teased – the £16,600 VW EV for the masses

The all-new city-sized EV will be the smallest and cheapest Volkswagen

By:Jordan Katsianis
5 Feb 2025
Volkswagen ID.1 concept

Volkswagen has confirmed that it will put the urban-focused ID.1 into production by 2027, creating a new low cost entry-level BEV that will be priced from around €20,000, or £16,600. To give us some sense of what it might look like, VW has also previewed a concept of the new model that will be revealed in full next month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s no secret that VW has been on a mission to put this sort of affordable EV into production, but this is our first tangible sense of what this car could look like when it reaches customers in just two years. 

The concept has been designed under VW’s new design leadership of Andy Mindt, and the first preview image reveals a clean and classic face made up from an illuminated badge and simple round headlights that sit underneath a single-glazed panel. Below sit two vertical lighting elements, and while this will be an urban car, it appears to feature a wide stance and pumped-up wheel arches – unusual in such a compact model. 

This new ID.1 will join the production variant of the ID.2all concept, likely called ID.Polo, introducing a new era of low-cost EV models that the German giant has been desperately in need of because of shrinking profits and higher build costs. 

Like the B-segment ID.Polo, the ID.1 will be developed under the umbrella of Brand Group Core that sits within the main VW Group. This conglomerate is made up of VW cars and Commercial, Cupra/SEAT and Skoda, all of whom have teamed up on the development of these next-generation models. 

VW CEO Thomas Schäfer said in a reference to the new ID.1: “An affordable, high-quality, and profitable electric Volkswagen from Europe for Europe – that's the Champions League of automotive engineering!”

Now read our review of the pure-electric Volkswagen ID.3 hatchback here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

VW makes more room for haggling on new car prices by ditching direct sales
Volkswagen ID.4 - front

VW makes more room for haggling on new car prices by ditching direct sales

Slow EV demand blamed for rethink across most group brands, but there’s no change at Cupra
News
28 Jan 2025
Quattro gone wild: Audi Q6 e-tron off-road concept gets whopping 13,400Nm of torque
Audi Q6 e-tron off-road concept - front 3/4

Quattro gone wild: Audi Q6 e-tron off-road concept gets whopping 13,400Nm of torque

Portal axles give the Q6 e-tron a huge increase in ride height and an awe-inspiring amount of torque at the wheels
News
27 Jan 2025
One-off Genesis GV60 is an electric snowmobile that will rescue stranded alpine mountaineers
Genesis GV60 Mountain Intervention Vehicle Concept - front 3/4

One-off Genesis GV60 is an electric snowmobile that will rescue stranded alpine mountaineers

This bonkers one-off creation is called the ‘GV60 Mountain Intervention Vehicle concept’ and has been revealed in Switzerland
News
24 Jan 2025
Car deal alert! Almost £9k off a VW ID.5 plus huge savings on brand's other electric cars
Volkswagen ID.3 - front tracking

Car deal alert! Almost £9k off a VW ID.5 plus huge savings on brand's other electric cars

In addition to the enormous deposit contributions, Volkswagen is also giving customers a free home wallbox plus 10k miles worth of free charging
News
20 Jan 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: sleek ‘n’ sporty Mazda 3 hatch at just £173 a month
Mazda 3 front corner tracking

Car Deal of the Day: sleek ‘n’ sporty Mazda 3 hatch at just £173 a month

Mazda’s high-quality family hatch might cost less than you expect with low initial payment and monthly fee
News
2 Feb 2025
Volvo XC40 alternatives: New and used substitutes for the stylish Swedish SUV
Volvo XC40 alternatives - header image

Volvo XC40 alternatives: New and used substitutes for the stylish Swedish SUV

The Volvo XC40 is a superb family SUV, but what if you want something different? We’ve come up with six great new and used alternative choices
Features
1 Feb 2025
Car brands like Tesla and Vauxhall risk falling behind due to poor leadership
Opinion - Mike Rutherford

Car brands like Tesla and Vauxhall risk falling behind due to poor leadership

Mike Rutherford thinks manufacturers like Tesla and Vauxhall could be left behind due to poor management decisions
Opinion
2 Feb 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content