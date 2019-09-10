Volkswagen ID.1 concept teased – the £16,600 VW EV for the masses

Volkswagen has confirmed that it will put the urban-focused ID.1 into production by 2027, creating a new low cost entry-level BEV that will be priced from around €20,000, or £16,600. To give us some sense of what it might look like, VW has also previewed a concept of the new model that will be revealed in full next month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s no secret that VW has been on a mission to put this sort of affordable EV into production, but this is our first tangible sense of what this car could look like when it reaches customers in just two years.

The concept has been designed under VW’s new design leadership of Andy Mindt, and the first preview image reveals a clean and classic face made up from an illuminated badge and simple round headlights that sit underneath a single-glazed panel. Below sit two vertical lighting elements, and while this will be an urban car, it appears to feature a wide stance and pumped-up wheel arches – unusual in such a compact model.

This new ID.1 will join the production variant of the ID.2all concept, likely called ID.Polo, introducing a new era of low-cost EV models that the German giant has been desperately in need of because of shrinking profits and higher build costs.

Like the B-segment ID.Polo, the ID.1 will be developed under the umbrella of Brand Group Core that sits within the main VW Group. This conglomerate is made up of VW cars and Commercial, Cupra/SEAT and Skoda, all of whom have teamed up on the development of these next-generation models.

VW CEO Thomas Schäfer said in a reference to the new ID.1: “An affordable, high-quality, and profitable electric Volkswagen from Europe for Europe – that's the Champions League of automotive engineering!”

Now read our review of the pure-electric Volkswagen ID.3 hatchback here…