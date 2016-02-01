New Volvo XC90 T8 2024 review: popular plug-in hybrid is better than ever

The timing for these changes is certainly interesting. As mentioned, Volvo now has the all-electric EX90, and while it’s a similar size and offers seven seats (a rarity in the electric SUV genre), that car currently costs from a smidge under £100,000. The XC90 starts from £63,790 in mild-hybrid guise, or from £72,650 as a plug-in hybrid. With the price disparity in mind, Volvo says the two cars should attract different buyers, and the XC90 will continue as long as there is demand. Given that it’s still the third biggest-selling Volvo globally, that could be some time.

So what’s actually changed on the new XC90? Well, let’s start off with what you can see. There’s a new front-end look with a fresh interpretation of Volvo’s now-ubiquitous ‘Thor’s Hammer’ LED headlights, a reshaped front bumper and a new grille insert – which might appear on other internal-combustion engined Volvos in the future. The rear gets only small changes to the bumper and darker rear lights, but overall the car remains pretty recognisable.

The interior showcases some new designs on the dashboard, doors and centre console, but the biggest change is the new infotainment screen. It’s an 11.2-inch screen (rather than the 14.5-inch display from the EX90) but it still gets Volvo’s latest software. Thankfully, the touchscreen is easier to navigate than before and looks better too, with a 21 per cent increase in pixel count. Functions such as maps, media, phone and apps are better laid out on the home screen with fewer taps between menus.

The XC90’s cabin remains a simply lovely place to spend time, and in its own way it feels different to its German rivals. We counted five different materials on the dash alone, which would typically give a cluttered, messy feel. But the interior design team at Volvo has managed to combine them seamlessly. The outgoing car’s interior aged gracefully, so only slight tweaks to the air vents and centre console were needed to keep the XC90 feeling classy inside.