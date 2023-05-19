Abarth 500e review

The boot is rated at 185 litres, which is identical to the older car’s. That’s smaller than a MINI Cooper and restricts what you can carry with the seats in place. However, if you’ve not got a full cohort of passengers, then the rear bench offers useful additional storage; treat the Abarth as a glorified 2+2 and you’ll not be disappointed.

The Abarth’s true strength in the practicality stakes is its compact footprint, which makes it manoeuvrable around town. This, matched to decent visibility, makes it simple and fun to drive on tight city streets.

Safety & reliability Fiat doesn’t have a stellar reputation for reliability, but the EVs should be simpler and less troublesome

Key standard safety features Euro NCAP safety ratings Autonomous emergency braking

Lane-keep assist and intelligent speed assist

Electronic stability control

Drowsy driver detection system Euro NCAP safety rating - 4/5

Adult occupant protection - 76%

Child occupant protection - 80%

Vulnerable road user protection - 67%

Safety assist - 67%

It’s impossible to say with conviction how reliable the Abarth 500e will be. Parent company Fiat doesn’t have a very strong reputation – it finished second from bottom (31st place) in the 2024 Driver Power owner satisfaction survey – but that’s mostly based on the brand’s petrol models. The Mk1 500 (not the electric version) also finished poorly in the rundown, one spot from the bottom of our survey in 49th position.

Electric cars are inherently less complicated and should be more reliable. This, added to the fact the Abarth uses tried and tested technology borrowed from elsewhere within the Stellantis Group, should help.

In terms of safety, Euro NCAP hasn’t tested the Abarth 500e, but it did put its Fiat sibling through the wringer in 2021 – awarding it a respectable four stars. The Abarth is mechanically similar and gets much of the same kit, so we’d expect a similar score (albeit adjusted for more stringent tests) if it were assessed today.

The Abarth gets a host of airbags, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and intelligent speed assist, plus things like electronic stability control and a drowsy driver detection system. Not the last word in cutting-edge tech, but certainly not as basic as you find in some small city cars.

Abarth 500e alternatives

There aren’t many electric hot hatches around at the moment, but if you’re considering the Abarth 500e, we’d recommend you also take a look at cars like the Cupra Born and Volkswagen ID.3 first. Both are based on the VW Group’s MEB platform, and come with a variety of battery and motor configurations – some of which have more than 300bhp. They’re more practical than the 500e, too.

The MG4 XPower is well worth considering, too. It’s not as beautifully built as the Abarth, but it packs more than twice the power for a similar price and is a more practical proposition day to day, as well.

At the top end of the hot hatch tree is the 600bhp Hyundai Ioniq 5 N – a true representation of how future performance cars might look and feel. It’s a peach, but you’ll pay north of £60k for the privilege.