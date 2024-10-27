New Audi RS 3 2024 review: is there a new hyper-hatch king?

Verdict

The Audi RS 3 has been locked in a battle for hyper-hatch supremacy with the Mercedes-AMG A 45 for years, but the latest changes - in particular those to the RS 3’s Sport differential - feel like they have swung momentum in Audi’s favour. At its limits the RS 3 now runs the latest A 45 incredibly close for sharpness and precision, yet it maintains the superior refinement - not to mention its wonderful five-cylinder engine - that have been the RS 3’s advantages in recent years. We can’t wait to see how the pair compare back-to-back on UK roads, because it’ll be one almighty scrap.

Five seconds is a long time on a racetrack, even on a circuit that takes in 154 turns in the course of its 12.9 miles. So it makes the achievement of the new Audi RS 3, which has beaten its predecessor by that margin around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, really quite something.

With a lap time of seven minutes, 33.123 seconds, the Audi is now the quickest car in its class around the Green Hell. And with the track conditions, weather, and the driver (Audi’s own GT3 racer Frank Stippler) the same for both runs, and considering how minor the changes seem at first glance, a five-second improvement over the old model becomes all the more intriguing.