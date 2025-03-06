New Audi SQ5 2025 review: a fast and refined performance SUV

Verdict

The new Audi SQ5 is undeniably fast, its V6 engine sounds great and the tech onboard is very slick, but more impressive than any of that is just how comfortable and refined it is, making this a brilliant motorway cruising machine. But for a performance SUV, the SQ5 isn’t particularly exciting to drive, and the interior quality could be better considering the more than £75,000 price tag, which is considerably higher than the BMW X3 M50’s, and puts it within spitting distance of the actually engaging Porsche Cayenne.

Last we heard, Audi was planning to become a pure-electric brand by 2033. That date is still a long way off – or could easily be pushed back if EV demand isn’t at the level the company wants it to be by then – but either way, the all-new, third-generation Audi Q5 will be the last to feature internal-combustion engines.

Sitting at the top of the range once again is the extra potent SQ5, which in the past has been offered with both petrol and diesel power – an unusual selling point in the world of performance SUVs. Unsurprisingly given their decline in popularity over the years, the diesel option hasn’t returned for the latest model, and instead the new SQ5 is available exclusively with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that enjoys burning through petrol while spitting out 362bhp and 550Nm of torque.