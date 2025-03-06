New Audi SQ5 2025 review: a fast and refined performance SUV
The new Audi SQ5 ticks most of the performance SUV boxes but lacks engagement from behind the wheel
Verdict
The new Audi SQ5 is undeniably fast, its V6 engine sounds great and the tech onboard is very slick, but more impressive than any of that is just how comfortable and refined it is, making this a brilliant motorway cruising machine. But for a performance SUV, the SQ5 isn’t particularly exciting to drive, and the interior quality could be better considering the more than £75,000 price tag, which is considerably higher than the BMW X3 M50’s, and puts it within spitting distance of the actually engaging Porsche Cayenne.
Last we heard, Audi was planning to become a pure-electric brand by 2033. That date is still a long way off – or could easily be pushed back if EV demand isn’t at the level the company wants it to be by then – but either way, the all-new, third-generation Audi Q5 will be the last to feature internal-combustion engines.
Sitting at the top of the range once again is the extra potent SQ5, which in the past has been offered with both petrol and diesel power – an unusual selling point in the world of performance SUVs. Unsurprisingly given their decline in popularity over the years, the diesel option hasn’t returned for the latest model, and instead the new SQ5 is available exclusively with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that enjoys burning through petrol while spitting out 362bhp and 550Nm of torque.
It’s paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, quattro all-wheel-drive system and Audi’s latest ‘MHEV plus’ hybrid technology, which uses an electric motor capable of producing 24bhp and 230Nm to provide a small boost in performance and efficiency.
It all comes together to help the SQ5 rocket from 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds. That’s ever so slightly quicker than its chief rival, the BMW X3 M50, that features an even more powerful hybrid-assisted six-cylinder engine, and we finally got to drive on UK roads very recently.
We drove the SQ5 for the first time on some mountain roads outside Madrid, and straight off the bat we must say, the V6 engine sounds fantastic. It produces an almost howling exhaust note when you really put your foot down, and the occasional pop and crackle when you ease off. The sound becomes slightly deeper if you switch to Dynamic mode, although it’s still not enough to make it as evocative as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrofolgio’s V6. Nevertheless, power delivery is smooth and you particularly feel its hefty torque output when accelerating.
Thankfully, the SQ5 is equally good at slowing for corners as it is firing you towards them. The pedal’s firm initial bite gives you confidence, and the transition between the regenerative braking for the hybrid system and physical brake discs is totally seamless. But it took us a while to get used to how much force is required to start really slowing you down in the SQ5.
The transmission also delivers quick, smooth gear changes, except in Dynamic mode, when it seems Audi’s engineers have programmed in an artificial kick into the drivetrain to try and create a more visceral experience for the driver. Shift down too many gears and the engine quickly starts to whine, and sounds coarse.
The SQ5 uses a progressive steering system that has a pleasing amount of weight to it in Dynamic mode, but is devoid of feeling and we found ourselves guessing how much lock is required through corners, often making adjustments midway through. Similarly, body control is good, but just doesn’t feel as tied down as you’d want, even with the adaptive air suspension in its firmest setting.
Off the twisty roads and switching into Comfort mode, we can’t fault the SQ5’s refinement or ride comfort. Admittedly, we were on smooth Spanish tarmac, but the car did a fantastic job of absorbing the imperfections we did come across, while the cabin is well isolated from wind and road noise.
The SQ5 becomes even more relaxing to drive when the mild-hybrid system kicks in, because it allows the hot SUV to silently coast around town on battery power, with not a peep coming from the 362bhp V6. Frankly, it feels at times like you’re driving an EV. That said, we averaged just 22.4mpg during our time in the SQ5.
Inside, the SQ5 feels just like the higher-spec S Line or Edition 1 versions of the regular Q5. The ‘Digital Stage’ design looks very impressive, with the 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit driver’s display and 14.5-inch central touchscreen housed in a single panel. They’re both incredibly crisp OLED displays, and the infotainment system is very slick.
We’re grateful for the dedicated shortcut button to the driver-assistance menu on the dashboard, too, which makes turning off the pesky speed limit warning quick and easy. On the other hand, we doubt anyone would miss the separate 10.9-inch passenger screen, which seems unlikely to see any use at all, aside from the occasional prod when you run out of small talk with whoever is riding shotgun.
Overall, the SQ5’s interior feels solid, however quality isn’t up to the standards we’d expect for a range-topping model priced from £75,180. The shift paddles on the three-spoke steering wheel are plastic for one thing, and there’s plenty more of the material visible on various surfaces.
The new Q5 and SQ5 are slightly bigger than their predecessors, so whether you go for the regular SUV or the more athletic, coupé-esque Sportback bodystyle, six-foot adults have plenty of space to sit comfortably in the back. There is, however, a large transmission tunnel in the rear floor that eats up foot space, and will make it difficult to squeeze three people back there.
Luggage capacity has actually dropped for the new model, likely due to the hybrid system’s 1.7kWh battery, but the SQ5’s 520-litre boot volume is still generous, and only drops to 515 litres if you go for the SQ5 Sportback.
As we mentioned, prices for the Audi SQ5 start from £75,180, which is about £17k more than the highest-spec version of the regular Q5. What’s more, the SQ5’s key rival, the X3 M50, starts from £68,480, or you can get a mid-range Porsche Macan Electric for around £71k. Alternatively, the larger, Auto Express award-winning Porsche Cayenne starts from £76,000 exactly.
|Model:
|Audi SQ5 Edition 1
|Price:
|£75,180
|Engine:
|3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol MHEV
|Power/torque:
|362bhp/550Nm
|Transmission:
|Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, four-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|4.5 seconds
|Top speed:
|155mph
|Economy:
|33.6mpg
|CO2:
|190g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,717/2,155/1,662mm
|On sale:
|Now