Best used hot hatchbacks to buy
If you’re after the biggest driving thrills for the smallest amount of cash, the best used hot hatchbacks are some of the most entertaining yet usable cars out there. Most models are based on regular family cars, which mean they combine plenty of power with practicality. Of course, buying a used example helps to keep the price in check, too.
There are more four-cylinder hot hatchbacks than other types, but you can find a lot of variety. Turbochargers have become common, and while some of the greatest hot hatches of the past did without them, the modern crop uses turbo power to achieve some pretty incredible performance.
Every single car listed below has been driven by our team of expert road testers. So, not only can you be sure that they provide top-notch excitement, but each model offers enough practicality to be
- Ford Fiesta ST
- Honda Civic Type R (FK8)
- Renault Megane RS
- Abarth 595
- Seat Leon Cupra
- Honda Civic Type R (FN2)
- Peugeot 308 GTi
- Volkswagen Golf R
- Hyundai i30 N
1.Ford Fiesta ST (Mk7)
- Our pick: Ford Fiesta ST 1.6T 3dr (2014/64, 51k miles, £6,995)
Ford has consistently shown that mainstream doesn’t have to mean ordinary, and the Fiesta ST proves the point. The company was overwhelmed with orders as soon as the ST went on sale back in 2012, and it’s easy to see why. Affordable, practical, sharply designed and more fun to drive than many cars several times its price, the ST brought real fun to the masses.
Even in bog-standard form, the Fiesta was always one of the most enjoyable small hatchbacks to drive thanks to its razor-sharp handling, so when Ford turned up the wick to create a pint-sized performance great, it was just the thing to excite hot hatch enthusiasts.
The original Fiesta ST of 2004 used a naturally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol engine, but the Mk7, from 2012 until 2017, ushered in a 180bhp turbocharged 1.6-litre unit that gave a 139mph top speed and did 0-62mph in just 6.9 seconds. It wasn’t only about those raw figures, though. What’s so hugely appealing about the Fiesta ST is its cross-country ability, because that performance is so accessible. Keep the four-pot engine on the boil and it’s a serious giant-killer, helped by the Fiesta’s compact dimensions and relatively light weight; in entry-level form the ST weighs just 1,163kg, which not only makes it an absolute joy to drive on the right road, it also helps it to achieve more than 50mpg if you don’t push it too hard.
Even better, the ST is surprisingly spacious for a supermini, so it can actually double up as a useful second car for the family if you need it to. Ford offered three levels of ST, but the ST-1, ST-2 and ST-3 are all mechanically identical, with a six-speed manual gearbox. If you do crave some extra performance, then there’s the 197bhp ST200 or a factory-approved upgrade from Mountune, which boosted the power output to as much as 227bhp. Entry-level cars have 17-inch alloys, a DAB radio, a bodykit and a heated windscreen. The ST-2 adds projector-style headlights with LED daytime running lights, part-leather heated Recaro front seats, an upgraded hi-fi, privacy glass and keyless go.
The ST-3 also adds navigation, cruise control, automatic lights and wipers, climate control and electrically folding door mirrors.There are hardly any ST-1s on the used market, but plenty of ST-2s and ST-3s, which are priced from £4,500 and £5,000 respectively. Find a good ST200 for sale, though, and you’ll be doing well to secure it for less than £10,000.
2. Honda Civic Type R (Mk10/FK8)
Looking for a family car that will put a huge grin on your face every time you take it out? Then you need to buy a Civic Type R, which blends decent practicality, brilliant dynamics and savage performance into one pleasingly affordable package. Based on the 10th-generation Civic, the Type R FK8 arrived in July 2017 with a 315bhp turbocharged 2.0-litre engine; it would go on to scoop our Hot Hatch of the Year award for the next three years in a row, and has even greater appeal now that you can buy one from £25,000.
3. Renault Megane RS (Mk3)
In connoisseurs' circles, it’s known that Renault has created some of the most engaging hot hatches over the past few decades, thanks to its in-house RenaultSport division. The Megane RS 280 and RS 300 (2017-2022) are two of the models that prove this, with their trick transmissions and sophisticated, track-focused suspension set-ups, explosive performance and superb handling, both on flowing roads and on circuits. Although the emphasis is very much on the driving experience, decent practicality is on the menu too. Prices start from £18k.
4. Abarth 595 (Mk1)
With its cheeky looks and rasping exhaust note, the Abarth 595 is a hot tot that’s guaranteed to get you grinning. It’s not as engaging to drive as a Fiesta ST and the firm ride is jarring around town, but 595 is bursting with brio and serves up wallet-friendly running costs. There’s even a convertible option for fresh-air thrills.
5. SEAT Leon Cupra (Mk3)
Understated looks mean that the hot Cupra version of the Leon can be easily confused with more basic models. Yet this sporty Spanish machine packs a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine that delivers up to 296bhp, as well as a chassis that beautifully blends a fun driving experience with everyday comfort. Better still, there is a choice of three and five-door hatchback and four-wheel-drive ST estate bodystyles.
6. Honda Civic Type R (FN2) (Mk8)
With its space-age looks and high-revving motor, this generation of Civic Type R is a fantastic blend of both quirky and quick - making it a top left-field choice. Sharp handling and a beautifully precise manual gearbox add to the fun, plus it has unburstable mechanicals.
7. Peugeot 308 GTi
The Peugeot 308 GTi is often forgotten about, given that more popular models such as the Ford Focus ST and Honda Civic Type R are the default choice for a larger, more practical used hot hatchbacks. Yet the Peugeot is fantastic to drive, roomy and best of all, offers superb value for money. If you can live with the high-set instruments, it’s a superb option.
8. Volkswagen Golf R
The Volkswagen Golf R is the do-it-all performance car that will suit drivers who love stamping on the throttle and disappearing off into the sunset. Acceleration is absolutely rampant from 0-60mph and beyond, thanks to the powerful engine and four-wheel drive layout that brings huge amounts of traction.
There are plenty of Golf Rs for sale second hand so it's easy to find a good one, and the Golf is an inherently practical car, with a big boot and lots of room inside. There's all the kit you could want and a great touchscreen display as well
9. Hyundai i30 N
The Hyundai i30 N's badge is probably why it's one of the bargain used hot hatchbacks of the moment. Hyundai never had a history of great performance cars, so why should its first hot hatch be any good? Well, it had no right to be - yet it defied convention and is an absolute riot to drive.
It's stiffly sprung, so it's not all that comfortable on country roads, but its adjustable chassis, powerful engine and entertaining exhaust note means it's great fun. It's still an i30 at heart, so it's got the right amount of practicality too.
Its strength on the used market is that it hasn't held its value as well as the VW and Ford on this list, so it's a bargain to buy. Don't overlook it - once you've taken a test drive, you'll understand.
