Best used hot hatchbacks to buy

The ST-3 also adds navigation, cruise control, automatic lights and wipers, climate control and electrically folding door mirrors.There are hardly any ST-1s on the used market, but plenty of ST-2s and ST-3s, which are priced from £4,500 and £5,000 respectively. Find a good ST200 for sale, though, and you’ll be doing well to secure it for less than £10,000.

2. Honda Civic Type R (Mk10/FK8)

Looking for a family car that will put a huge grin on your face every time you take it out? Then you need to buy a Civic Type R, which blends decent practicality, brilliant dynamics and savage performance into one pleasingly affordable package. Based on the 10th-generation Civic, the Type R FK8 arrived in July 2017 with a 315bhp turbocharged 2.0-litre engine; it would go on to scoop our Hot Hatch of the Year award for the next three years in a row, and has even greater appeal now that you can buy one from £25,000.

3. Renault Megane RS (Mk3)

In connoisseurs' circles, it’s known that Renault has created some of the most engaging hot hatches over the past few decades, thanks to its in-house RenaultSport division. The Megane RS 280 and RS 300 (2017-2022) are two of the models that prove this, with their trick transmissions and sophisticated, track-focused suspension set-ups, explosive performance and superb handling, both on flowing roads and on circuits. Although the emphasis is very much on the driving experience, decent practicality is on the menu too. Prices start from £18k.

4. Abarth 595 (Mk1)

With its cheeky looks and rasping exhaust note, the Abarth 595 is a hot tot that’s guaranteed to get you grinning. It’s not as engaging to drive as a Fiesta ST and the firm ride is jarring around town, but 595 is bursting with brio and serves up wallet-friendly running costs. There’s even a convertible option for fresh-air thrills.

5. SEAT Leon Cupra (Mk3)

Understated looks mean that the hot Cupra version of the Leon can be easily confused with more basic models. Yet this sporty Spanish machine packs a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine that delivers up to 296bhp, as well as a chassis that beautifully blends a fun driving experience with everyday comfort. Better still, there is a choice of three and five-door hatchback and four-wheel-drive ST estate bodystyles.

6. Honda Civic Type R (FN2) (Mk8)

With its space-age looks and high-revving motor, this generation of Civic Type R is a fantastic blend of both quirky and quick - making it a top left-field choice. Sharp handling and a beautifully precise manual gearbox add to the fun, plus it has unburstable mechanicals.

7. Peugeot 308 GTi

The Peugeot 308 GTi is often forgotten about, given that more popular models such as the Ford Focus ST and Honda Civic Type R are the default choice for a larger, more practical used hot hatchbacks. Yet the Peugeot is fantastic to drive, roomy and best of all, offers superb value for money. If you can live with the high-set instruments, it’s a superb option.

8. Volkswagen Golf R

The Volkswagen Golf R is the do-it-all performance car that will suit drivers who love stamping on the throttle and disappearing off into the sunset. Acceleration is absolutely rampant from 0-60mph and beyond, thanks to the powerful engine and four-wheel drive layout that brings huge amounts of traction.