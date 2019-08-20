Best used hot hatchbacks 2024

As you’d expect, the Civic is savagely fast. Under its vented bonnet is a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine that pumps out a heady 316bhp and blasts the Type R from 0-62mph in just 5.8 seconds and onto a top speed that’s within a whisker of 170mph. Helping make the most of the performance is the six-speed manual gearbox, which has a deliciously quick and precise shift that encourages you to change ratios just for the hell of it. Agile handling also comes as standard; the Honda’s quick steering, limpet-like grip and unshakeable body control make it a hoot along a twisting stretch of tarmac. Yet the standard adaptive dampers effortlessly soak up bumps and potholes in their softest setting, making the Civic a civilised choice when you just want to cruise. Like all the best hot hatches, the Type R also combines ferocious pace with family-friendly versatility. Look past the eye-catching red trim inserts and heavily bolstered seats and you’ll find the same spacious and generously equipped cabin as in the standard Civic, plus a large and well shaped 420-litre boot. A full service history is essential and be sure to check for signs of accident damage or abuse from hard driving. But like all of Honda’s offerings, the Type R is a durable and dependable choice. And with claimed fuel efficiency of 33.2mpg and an annual tax bill of £180, the Civic’s running costs won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

More importantly, values have now dipped below £18,000. However, with Honda revealing that the current car will be the last of its kind, the Civic Type R is likely to quickly become a modern classic, with prices to match. So grab a bargain while you still can. 2. Ford Fiesta ST (Mk7) 9 Fast, fun and affordable, the Fiesta ST remains one of the best used pocket rockets. A punchy 197bhp motor and engaging handling make it a riot to drive, yet it’s as versatile as any Fiesta. Be wary of modified examples, and a full history is essential, but choose well and few hot hatches offer as much bang for your buck. 3. Abarth 595 (Mk1) 9 With its cheeky looks and rasping exhaust note, the Abarth 595 is a hot tot that’s guaranteed to get you grinning. It’s not as engaging to drive as a Fiesta ST and the firm ride is jarring around town, but 595 is bursting with brio and serves up wallet-friendly running costs. There’s even a convertible option for fresh-air thrills. 4. SEAT Leon Cupra (Mk3) 9 Understated looks mean that the hot Cupra version of the Leon can be easily confused with more basic models. Yet this sporty Spanish machine packs a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine that delivers up to 296bhp, as well as a chassis that beautifully blends a fun driving experience with everyday comfort. Better still, there is a choice of three and five-door hatchback and four-wheel-drive ST estate bodystyles. 5. Honda Civic Type R (FN2) (Mk8) 9 With its space-age looks and high-revving motor, this generation of Civic Type R is a fantastic blend of both quirky and quick - making it a top left-field choice. Sharp handling and a beautifully precise manual gearbox add to the fun, plus it has unburstable mechanicals. 6. Peugeot 308 GTi 9 The Peugeot 308 GTi is often forgotten about, given that more popular models such as the Ford Focus ST and Honda Civic Type R are the default choice for a larger, more practical hot hatch. Yet the Peugeot is fantastic to drive, roomy and best of all, offers superb value for money. If you can live with the high-set instruments, it’s a superb option. 7. Volkswagen Golf R 9 The Volkswagen Golf R is the do-it-all performance car that will suit drivers who love stamping on the throttle and disappearing off into the sunset. Acceleration is absolutely rampant from 0-60mph and beyond, thanks to the powerful engine and four-wheel drive layout that brings huge amounts of traction. Partnership Need to sell your car? Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy. Sell your car

There are plenty of Golf Rs for sale second hand so it's easy to find a good one, and the Golf is an inherently practical car, with a big boot and lots of room inside. There's all the kit you could want and a great touchscreen display as well. 8. Hyundai i30 N 9 The Hyundai i30 N's badge is probably why it's one of the bargain hot hatches of the moment. Hyundai never had a history of great performance cars, so why should its first hot hatch be any good? Well, it had no right to be - yet it defied convention and is an absolute riot to drive. It's stiffly sprung, so it's not all that comfortable on country roads, but its adjustable chassis, powerful engine and entertaining exhaust note means it's great fun. It's still an i30 at heart, so it's got the right amount of practicality too. Its strength on the used market is that it hasn't held its value as well as the VW and Ford on this list, so it's a bargain to buy. Don't overlook it - once you've taken a test drive, you'll understand. Now find out more about the best used cars you can buy...