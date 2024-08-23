Handling is a difficult thing to define, being far more than just a car’s levels of grip, the speed of its steering, or its ability to power oversteer. It is, in fact, more of a combination of these things, but if the concept is difficult to pin down, it’s thankfully a lot easier to draw up a list of the best handling cars – like tasting great food, you just know it when you experience it.

The way cars handle has changed a great deal over time, and while in some ways modern technology might have removed a layer of driver interaction in the eyes of some enthusiasts, for others it’s allowed cars to do things that would have been impossible even as recently as a few decades ago.

Below are the ten best handling cars currently on sale, and we’ve tried to explain just why they’re some of our favourites. Be sure to let us know in the comments if you’ve got your own handling benchmark.

Best handling cars

Porsche 911 GT3 RS