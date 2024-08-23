Best long-distance cars 2025

Whether you’re commuting or taking a road trip, covering loads of miles can quickly become a tedious slog. However, you can transform this daunting task into a much more pleasant experience if you opt for one of the best long-distance cars that you can currently buy.

Of course, it can be difficult to pick out the ideal long-distance car without trying it out first, so that’s where we come in. While any model can be used for long-distance journeys if you’re determined enough, we’re focussing on the cars that ride smoothly, generate minimal noise, and cosset and pamper you at every opportunity.

The 10 vehicles below are our pick of the best long-distance cars on sale. Some you might expect, others might surprise you, but all make the prospect of spending a day behind the wheel far more appealing than it would be in other models.

1. Rolls-Royce Phantom

We couldn’t really choose anything else for the ultimate long-distance model. Whether or not you agree that a £400,000 luxury car can really be the best vehicle in the world, as its maker has expressed on occasion, there are certain qualities about the Rolls-Royce Phantom that are indisputable.

It is not perfectly isolated, but you won’t find a car that gets closer. It’s certainly hard to put your finger on any area of refinement that could be improved; from the silence of its 6.7-litre V12 to the near-total absence of wind and road noise, courtesy of everything from impeccable door and window sealing to tyres that have foam-filled sidewalls. Cabin comfort is, of course, first-class in the truest sense of the word, and ride comfort is effectively unsurpassed in modern vehicles.

2. BMW 7 Series

If you want a pretty significant chunk of the Phantom’s opulence for about a quarter of the price, the current BMW 7 Series is a pretty good place to start. This Bavarian flagship’s interior offers soft materials, cabin space and technology in abundance, even if it is a bit difficult to look at on the outside.