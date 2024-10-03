Today’s traffic is enough to make even the most ardent enthusiast ditch three pedals and a stick for the ease of an automatic gearbox, but there are plenty of reasons you might choose to drive an automatic, and modern autos are far more capable than the ‘slushboxes’ of old.

More cars than ever are available with automatic transmissions too, as more customers clamour for their ease of use, and manufacturers have found ways to make them more fuel-efficient than manual counterparts. And of course, the rise of hybrid and electric cars, which are automatic virtually by default, mean the auto’s ubiquity and popularity are only going to increase.

Below we’ve selected some of our favourite used automatic cars between three and five years old, with a trio of small cars, a trio of family cars, and three wildcards to cover a few more bases – including an EV, a seven-seater car, and a sports car. It’s a sign of just how much choice you now have if you want to drive an automatic but can’t quite stretch to a brand new car.

Best used automatic cars to buy now

So let’s get stuck into our nine favourite used auto models…

Toyota Yaris (Mk4)

If you want a small car that’ll go on and on, the Toyota Yaris is probably the one to pick. It’s also auto-only these days, since all Yaris models feature Toyota’s hybrid drivetrain, which is automatic by default. The bonus here is that being a hybrid, the automatic transmission goes hand-in-hand with excellent economy - with a claimed average of nearly 70mpg and real-world efficiency in the 60s quite easy to achieve.