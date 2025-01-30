The best ever Japanese kei cars: lightweight, lovable and back in vogue

Once an oddity offered only to buyers in a country thousands of miles away, Japan’s tiny ‘kei cars’ have become something of an automotive phenomenon in recent years, spurred on by demand from the United States, as several iconic models cross the 25-year-old threshold that allows them to be imported by one of the world’s biggest enthusiast markets.

The ‘kei’ in kei car is short for kei-jidousha, roughly translating as ‘light automobile’, and describes a uniquely Japanese class of car that conforms to tight regulations governing dimensions and propulsion. The diminutive vehicles enjoy various tax and parking benefits in their home country.

All kei cars fit inside a box just 3.4 metres long, by 1.48 metres wide (that’s 34cm shorter and 10cm narrower than the Dacia Spring) by 2.0 metres tall, while engines are capped at 660cc. You might have heard that power is also limited to 64PS, or 63bhp, but that’s much more loosely enforced, and is more of a gentleman's agreement than a hard limit.

Kei car regulations have been around since 1949 and have been updated several times since, with today’s limits introduced in 1998. It means that modern kei cars feature largely the same specifications as they have for more than quarter of a century. That’s led manufacturers to differentiate their cars on styling, equipment and driver appeal, rather than a never-ending power or size arms race, and in turn it’s led to some spectacularly imaginative takes on the formula over the years.