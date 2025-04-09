Toyota RAV4 alternatives: Seven mid-size SUVs you may want to consider instead

The Toyota RAV4 was one of the first cars to blur the line between regular passenger vehicles and tough but agricultural 4x4s when it arrived in 1994. So successful was this new SUV that you could argue it kick-started the entire genre – it wasn’t long before the likes of Honda, Land Rover, and others were offering cars that traded some off-road ability for on-road comfort, economy and handling.

Today the RAV4 is in its fifth generation, and has far more rivals to contend with. Now offered in the UK only in plug-in hybrid form, with prices starting around £44,000, it’s a fantastic all-rounder. You get space, practicality, and plenty of performance (the plug-in hybrid drivetrain makes a hot hatchback-like 302bhp, for 0-62mph in only six seconds), but excellent economy, low running costs, and Toyota longevity too.

But if you’re not quite sold on the idea of the RAV4, then we’ve got seven other options that might tempt you away, including other models from Toyota, one of our favourite mid-size SUVs, and rivals offering everything from diesel to electric power, too.

Hyundai Tucson

Prices from £33,080

The Hyundai Tucson has to be on your shortlist if you’re considering a Toyota RAV4, as it’s one of the best mid-size SUVs on the market. In fact, we’ve voted it just that in the Auto Express New Car Awards in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, which isn’t bad considering that, launched in 2020, the Tucson is now one of the older models in this class.