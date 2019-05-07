Best used convertibles to buy
If it’s open-top thrills that you’re after, the best used convertibles offer incredible value for money
Despite our notoriously unreliable weather, convertible cars are incredibly popular in the UK. With roadsters, cabriolets and even convertible SUVs up for grabs, there’s more variety out there than you may have first realised. Whatever your preference, though, choosing one of the best used convertibles on sale can be a great way to drop the price as well as the roof.
Convertible cars can be versatile and appeal to many drivers. Roadsters, cabriolets and drop-tops are good fun, and the ability to go roofless means that in many cases they can feel like owning two cars in one.
Our experts have tested every convertible that you can buy in the UK — in all sorts of weather conditions — and have rounded up the nine best used examples for your money. Read on to find these below.
1. MINI Convertible (Mk3)
- Our pick: MINI Convertible Cooper 1.5 (2018/68, 34k miles, £9,750)
Despite the decidedly inconsistent weather, for years Brits have bought more open-topped cars than any other country in the world, aside from the US. We still purchase more than most other countries, although the numbers have dropped in recent years simply because there’s far less choice than there used to be. But one affordable rag-top that’s been around for more than two decades is the MINI Convertible, which last year notched up its sixth Convertible of the Year title in our New Car Awards.
Launched in spring 2016 and replaced earlier this year, the third-generation MINI Convertible was just like its predecessors with its cheeky design inside and out, engaging driving experience and perky engines. Throw in typical BMW build quality and it’s easy to see why the factory was churning out these cars at a terrific rate. Admittedly, it’s not the most practical thing – the rear seats and boot are a bit cramped – but then it takes up much less space on the road than a typical supermini, so that’s no surprise.
All MINI Convertibles came with an electric roof as standard, which goes up or down in just 18 seconds; raise it and you get hard-top levels of refinement. Equipment levels are reasonably generous too, although with the exhaustive level of personalisation options offered when new, tracking down your perfect spec might take a fair bit of time. While a lot of the options revolved around customisation through colours and materials, the Comfort Pack (which included climate control) and the Navigation Pack are worth looking out for, along with the adaptive suspension, heated windscreen and Harman Kardon hi-fi. It was easy for first-time buyers to get carried away when speccing their new MINIs, so there’s no need to settle for one with hardly any options.
Ultra-rare diesel-engined Cooper D aside, the range kicks off with the 135bhp MINI Cooper and there are plenty of these on the second-hand market from a bargain £8,000. Equally easy to track down is the 189bhp Cooper S, which came in an array of forms including various special editions; budget upwards of £10k. The 228bhp John Cooper Works is priced from £13,000. Incidentally, half of the used Convertibles for sale are automatics, but the manual gearbox is more enjoyable to use unless you’re mainly in stop-start traffic.
2. Mazda MX-5 (Mk4)
The MX-5 became the world's best-selling sports car a long time ago, and for good reason. It’s affordable and fairly practical, plus it's a blast to drive, superbly reliable and cheap to run. The MX-5 isn’t fast, but it’s a great-handling car, so all you need is a 129bhp 1.5-litre edition, although there’s also a 158bhp (181bhp from autumn 2018) 2.0-litre option. Just £9,000 gets you into an early Mk4.
3. Porsche 718 Boxster (Mk3/982/718)
The third-generation Boxster, known as the 718, is a superb used buy due to its relative affordability, fine build quality, and class-leading driving experience. It also has a gorgeous cabin, accessible performance and sensible running costs. Prices start at £30,000, but there are fewer used Boxsters for sale than there are versions of its hard-top sister car, the 718 Cayman.
4. Mercedes SLK (Mk2)
If you’re looking for a way to top up your tan on the cheap, then the second-generation SLK has a lot going for it. For starters, it looks smart and drives well, while its folding metal hard-top combines open-air entertainment and coupe-like refinement. With prices starting at less than £4,000, this one’s hard to resist.
5. BMW 4 Series Convertible (Mk1)
If you fancy drop-top motoring but don’t want to leave the family behind, the Mk1 4 Series is hard to beat. There’s space for four inside, while the folding metal hard-top allows you to choose between fresh-air thrills or coupe comfort at the touch of a button. Well balanced rear-wheel-drive handling, top-notch quality and a wide range of petrol and diesel engines only add to the appeal.
6. Ford StreetKa (Mk1)
Our left-field choice proves that you don't need an expensive holiday to do a spot of sunbathing, because the Ford StreetKa will allow you to top up your tan for less than a grand. The funky-looking Ford’s soft-top can be lowered in seconds, while the quick steering and nimble handling make it a hoot to drive. It’s mechanically strong, too, although you’ll need to keep a wary eye out for rust.
7. Mercedes C-Class Cabriolet (Mk1)
If you want a drop-top that’s comfortable on the move, then look no further than the Mercedes C-Class Cabriolet. This model replaced the CLK Convertible when it arrived in 2016.
The chassis has been stiffened in order to compensate for the absence of the hard-top roof, and as a result the Convertible is almost as composed when it comes to handling as the C-Class Coupe. The steering is direct and while it doesn’t corner as sharply as some rivals, the excellent levels of refinement make this a car for leisure rather than sport.
There’s a range of engines to choose from, but the most popular is the entry level C 220 d diesel, which achieves almost 50mpg on the latest WLTP test cycle; an impressive figure for a car of this scope. As is the case with most convertibles, there’s some extra wind noise caused by the fabric roof, but it doesn’t intrude into the cabin too much.
8. Audi TT Roadster (Mk3)
It may have started life as a bit of a fashion accessory, but the Audi TT Roadster has the qualities of a miniature supercar. The final petrol-powered TT combines aggressive sporty looks with staggering performance in some guises, and the soft-top only adds to the thrills.
Early versions of the current-generation car include a 2.0-litre diesel capable of 65.7mpg on paper, with the 1.8-litre, 178bhp and 2.0-litre, 227bhp units sat either side. The 306bhp TTS model briefly topped the range prior to the arrival of the TT RS in 2016, which packed a mighty 394bhp from its 2.5-litre engine. In this guise, the TT Roadster could manage 0-62mph in under four seconds on its way to a top speed of 170mph.
At that speed you could do with a hairdresser to sort out your windswept barnet, although at conventional velocities the TT Roadster is largely very refined. There’s some wind and road noise as you’d expect, although you’ll be far more distracted by the disappointing ratio changes on examples with the manual gearbox: six-speed S tronic autos are much sharper in this department.
9. Audi A5 Cabriolet (Mk2)
Another used Audi convertible worth considering is the A5 Cabriolet: it’s a bit more spacious and practical than the TT Roadster, although it doesn’t have quite the same credentials when it comes to outright performance.
The second-generation A5 Cabriolet first appeared in 2016, building on the success of its predecessor. A new platform reduced the weight of the car by some 40kg, although Audi still managed to make the A5 Cab 40 per cent stiffer too. The electric system for the fabric roof means it can collapse in 15 seconds and operates at speeds up to 31mph. Inside there’s plenty of room for four adults, while the 380-litre boot (320 litres with the roof down) is more generous than you’ll find in some family hatchbacks.
