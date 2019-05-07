Best used convertibles to buy

Ultra-rare diesel-engined Cooper D aside, the range kicks off with the 135bhp MINI Cooper and there are plenty of these on the second-hand market from a bargain £8,000. Equally easy to track down is the 189bhp Cooper S, which came in an array of forms including various special editions; budget upwards of £10k. The 228bhp John Cooper Works is priced from £13,000. Incidentally, half of the used Convertibles for sale are automatics, but the manual gearbox is more enjoyable to use unless you’re mainly in stop-start traffic.

2. Mazda MX-5 (Mk4)

The MX-5 became the world's best-selling sports car a long time ago, and for good reason. It’s affordable and fairly practical, plus it's a blast to drive, superbly reliable and cheap to run. The MX-5 isn’t fast, but it’s a great-handling car, so all you need is a 129bhp 1.5-litre edition, although there’s also a 158bhp (181bhp from autumn 2018) 2.0-litre option. Just £9,000 gets you into an early Mk4.

3. Porsche 718 Boxster (Mk3/982/718)

The third-generation Boxster, known as the 718, is a superb used buy due to its relative affordability, fine build quality, and class-leading driving experience. It also has a gorgeous cabin, accessible performance and sensible running costs. Prices start at £30,000, but there are fewer used Boxsters for sale than there are versions of its hard-top sister car, the 718 Cayman.

4. Mercedes SLK (Mk2)

If you’re looking for a way to top up your tan on the cheap, then the second-generation SLK has a lot going for it. For starters, it looks smart and drives well, while its folding metal hard-top combines open-air entertainment and coupe-like refinement. With prices starting at less than £4,000, this one’s hard to resist.

5. BMW 4 Series Convertible (Mk1)

If you fancy drop-top motoring but don’t want to leave the family behind, the Mk1 4 Series is hard to beat. There’s space for four inside, while the folding metal hard-top allows you to choose between fresh-air thrills or coupe comfort at the touch of a button. Well balanced rear-wheel-drive handling, top-notch quality and a wide range of petrol and diesel engines only add to the appeal.

6. Ford StreetKa (Mk1)

Our left-field choice proves that you don't need an expensive holiday to do a spot of sunbathing, because the Ford StreetKa will allow you to top up your tan for less than a grand. The funky-looking Ford’s soft-top can be lowered in seconds, while the quick steering and nimble handling make it a hoot to drive. It’s mechanically strong, too, although you’ll need to keep a wary eye out for rust.

7. Mercedes C-Class Cabriolet (Mk1)

If you want a drop-top that’s comfortable on the move, then look no further than the Mercedes C-Class Cabriolet. This model replaced the CLK Convertible when it arrived in 2016.