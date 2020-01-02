Best Motability cars 2025 - top choices with nil advance payment
The Motability scheme is designed to get less able people moving, and we've picked out the very best cars on offer
Choosing a new car can be a real struggle, whatever your circumstances. Cost is a huge factor, while any physical limitations or mobility issues you may have will add an extra dimension to the challenge of finding a suitable model. On balance though, the freedom that a car can bring can make a life-changing difference, and that’s where Motability comes in.
This scheme enables disabled people, their families or carers to lease a new vehicle at a discounted rate, and if special controls or access modifications are needed, these are available, too. On this page we’ve picked the best cars currently available on Motability based on our experts’ thorough testing of each model and the kind of deals that are currently on offer.
Hyundai i10
- Model: i10 1.0 Advance 5dr [Nav]
- PIP weekly cost: £69.25
- Car size: city car
- Fuel type: petrol
- Gearbox: manual or automatic
If you like the manoeuvrability of a small car but also crave the refinement of a big car, the Hyundai i10 offers a very convincing blend of both. This city car offers plenty of standard kit, it’s comfortable enough for long journeys and there’s even a surprising amount of space inside. The 1.0-litre engine isn’t exactly a powerhouse, but it can return well over 50mpg on the WLTP combined cycle. The i10 is such a great all-rounder that we’ve named it our City Car of the Year twice in a row.
Kia Picanto
- Model: Picanto 1.0 2 5dr
- PIP weekly cost: £69.25
- Car size: city car
- Fuel type: petrol
- Gearbox: manual
While the Hyundai i10 is a grown-up small car, the Kia Picanto is its slightly funkier sibling. That said, it’s still very sophisticated for its size, because it offers similar levels of tech, practicality and refinement. If you need to carry cargo, the Picanto’s 255-litre boot is the biggest you’ll find in the city car sector, and this increases to 1,010 litres with the rear seats folded. Kia’s seven-year/100,000-mile warranty bodes well for the little Picanto’s reliability, too, and the brand is a firm favourite in our Driver Power owner satisfaction survey.
Citroen e-C3
- Model: e-C3 83kW Plus 44kWh 5dr
- PIP weekly cost: total mobility allowance
- Car size: supermini
- Fuel type: electric
- Gearbox: automatic
If you thought nil advance payment meant your choices would be limited, think again, because you could have our 2024 Car of the Year on your driveway. The Citroen e-C3 is a refreshingly straightforward electric car that provides the features that you’ll actually use, along with an official WLTP combined battery range of 198 miles. Even though it errs on the side of sound sense, this electric supermini is actually rather good to drive and, being a Citroen, it’s very comfortable, too. Perhaps its biggest advantage, though, is that it should cost very little to run.
Fiat 500e
- Model: 500e 87kW Red 42kWh 3dr
- PIP weekly cost: total mobility allowance
- Car size: city car
- Fuel type: electric
- Gearbox: automatic
If you’re someone who has a penchant for all things retro, today’s groovy Fiat 500e possesses plenty of the original car’s charm. However, one thing that isn’t retro is its fully electric powertrain. Admittedly, the 42kWh battery here only offers a claimed 118-mile range, which means the little Fiat is a bit out of its depth on longer motorway trips. However, it’s the city streets where this car truly shines, so if you only take shorter journeys, you’ll be able to do this in zero-emission style.
Renault Megane E-Tech
- Model: Megane E-Tech 160kW Techno Comfort Range 60kWh 5dr
- PIP weekly cost: total mobility allowance
- Car size: family hatchback
- Fuel type: electric
- Gearbox: automatic
The Renault Megane E-Tech is a much bigger car than Meganes of the past, which means it offers plenty more space. There’s enough room for the whole family to sit comfortably, and the 440-litre boot should take on their luggage with ease. Another difference over the older Meganes is that this one is fully electric, with a 60kWh battery that can officially return up to 280 miles between charges. Step inside and the E-Tech feels sturdily put together, and its infotainment system is one of the best that we’ve tested.
Dacia Jogger
- Model: Jogger 1.0 TCe Essential 5dr
- PIP weekly cost: total mobility allowance
- Car size: MPV
- Fuel type: petrol
- Gearbox: manual
Mixing the practicality of a van-based MPV with the looks of an SUV-inspired estate car, the Dacia Jogger is certainly distinctive to look at. It’s distinctively roomy inside, too, with a stonking 1,080 litre of cargo space available if you’re prepared to fold down some seats. On the subject of seats, the Jogger is – by some distance – one of the cheapest seven-seaters on the market, so it’s a great choice for those in need of a budget-friendly family car. The car here is in entry-level Essential trim, but this still features a few bits of somewhat luxurious kit including air-conditioning, cruise control and rear parking sensors.
Renault Clio
- Model: Clio 1.0 TCe 90 Evolution 5dr
- PIP weekly cost: total mobility allowance
- Car size: supermini
- Fuel type: petrol
- Gearbox: manual
We think the latest Renault Clio is a true star of the supermini class; it’s well equipped, stylish to look at, built to a high standard and great to drive — in other words, there’s a lot to like. The model here is in base Evolution trim, but you’ll still get a fair chunk of kit for your money. Standard equipment includes a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic lights and wipers, and LED headlights, plus there’s also plenty of advanced safety systems thrown in.
Citroen e-Berlingo/Vauxhall Combo Life Electric/Peugeot E-Rifter
- Model: multiple options
- PIP weekly cost: total mobility allowance
- Car size: MPV
- Fuel type: electric
- Gearbox: automatic
These three electric van-based MPVs are very closely related and they’re all available on Motability with nil advance payment. These models are so similar, in fact, that the one you choose may boil down to something as simple as availability, brand loyalty or even just the paint colour. Whatever your choice, though, you’ll be getting a huge amount of interior space, low running costs, zero exhaust emissions and up to 213 miles of battery range. All three can be adapted for wheelchair accessibility, too.
Skoda Enyaq
- Model: Enyaq 125kW 50 55kWh 5dr Auto
- PIP weekly cost: total mobility allowance
- Car size: mid-size SUV
- Fuel type: electric
- Gearbox: automatic
Mid-size SUVs are hugely popular with British buyers, and one of the best is available with no advance payment on Motability. The Skoda Enyaq is an electric car, but thanks to its overall sense of familiarity, it shouldn’t prove too intimidating to anyone who’s making the switch from combustion power. Everything is laid out as you’d expect it to be, there’s plenty of room for family use, and the 55kWh battery here returns up to 234 miles of range. Naturally, being a Skoda, there are a number of ‘simply clever’ features, too, including a door-mounted umbrella.
Skoda Kamiq
- Model: Kamiq 1.0 TSI 95 SE 5d
- PIP weekly cost: total mobility allowance
- Car size: small SUV
- Fuel type: petrol
- Gearbox: manual
If you find a Skoda SUV appealing but would rather stick with petrol power, the Kamiq is another solid option. This small SUV offers a very similar level of comfort, practicality and quality to the Enyaq, albeit in a more compact package. SE is the base trim level, but you’ll still get an 8.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 16-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights and wireless smartphone charging.
How does Motability work?
The principle of Motability is that the low-cost lease deals the scheme offers are financed by the higher-rate mobility part of a recipient’s Disability Living Allowance (DLA), or by a Personal Independence Payment (PIP).
However, funding for people living in Scotland differs slightly to the rest of the country. The DLA has been replaced with the Child Disability Payment (CDP), which covers children aged from three to 18 years old. PIP has also been replaced with the Adult Disability Payment (ADP), which applies to those aged between 16 years old and the state pension age.
People receiving a War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement (WPMS) or the Armed Forces Independence Payment (AFIP) can lease a car via Motability, too.
As well as offering cars at a discounted rate, Motability provides adapted cars that are easier to drive, and also leases scooters and wheelchairs. This is all done on a ‘not for profit’ basis, because Motability is part of the charitable sector. That means the prices of the scheme's lease deals are generally competitive, especially because they also include insurance, servicing and a high annual limit of 20,000 miles. As a result, Motability currently has more than 700,000 customers using its scheme.
Drivers who are eligible for the Motability scheme are nonetheless advised to double check that the regular PCP deals offered by mainstream dealers haven't overtaken the Motability deals, because they could be even more attractive, especially for low-mileage drivers. However, if you haven’t built up a credit history, then Motability is often the only choice available.
What is a 'Nil Advance Payment' car?
In general, Motability prices fall into three categories. First there are cars with lease costs below your monthly allowance. Sign a lease on one of these, and your payments will be split – the lease cost going direct to Motability, and the rest coming to you. Then you have the cars that cost exactly the same to lease as your allowance, so you still have nothing extra to pay, but don’t see any of the cash either.
Both of these categories are referred to as ‘nil advance payment’ or ‘nil deposit’ cars. The third category is for more expensive vehicles, where you make a single advance payment to Motability Operations – the company set up to administer the scheme – which covers the difference between your allowance and the actual lease cost. Like a normal Personal Contract Hire lease, you’ll need to pay the advance payment every time you order a new car.
Your Motability car search
Now that's covered, the fun part is picking the car that’s right for you. You’ll probably start your Motability car search online, and while the charity’s own website provides a comprehensive price list covering roughly 2,000 cars, it’s light on advice as to which cars are the best performers in their categories, and that's where we come in.
There is more variety than you might expect on the scheme, too, with everything from compact city cars to full-size family SUVs making an appearance. There’s plenty of choice when it comes to fuel, too, with combustion, hybrid and fully electric cars all up for grabs. Many of these cars are even Auto Express New Car Award winners.
For our list of the best cars to choose on Motability, we've picked some of the top models in each class, so you’ll know which ones to target for those all-important test drives.
