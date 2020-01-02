Best fast estate cars on sale 2025

If you want a car that combines high performance with everyday practicality, a fast estate car is hard to ignore. While fast SUVs dominate the market with their high seating positions and broad appeal, estates cater to those who value precision and agility. Their lower centre of gravity and reduced weight make them quicker and more responsive, offering a more rewarding driving experience. All this, without compromising on space for passengers or luggage.

Fast estate cars also bring a distinctive style that’s harder to find in today’s crowded SUV market. Their sleek, elongated shape exudes understated sophistication, standing apart from the taller and bulkier silhouettes of SUVs. For those who prefer subtlety over excess, estates offer a unique way to enjoy both practicality and personality.

Although fast estate cars aren't as popular as they once were, there’s still an impressive selection available for drivers seeking an alternative to SUVs. These cars blend practicality with character, offering an enticing option for those who refuse to follow the herd. Whether it’s for family duties or long road trips, a fast estate car manages to feel both functional and special, making it worth considering.

Below you’ll find our pick of the best fast estates currently on sale…

1. BMW M3 Touring