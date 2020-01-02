Best fast estate cars on sale 2025
With blistering pace and excellent space, these are the best fast estate cars in the world
If you want a car that combines high performance with everyday practicality, a fast estate car is hard to ignore. While fast SUVs dominate the market with their high seating positions and broad appeal, estates cater to those who value precision and agility. Their lower centre of gravity and reduced weight make them quicker and more responsive, offering a more rewarding driving experience. All this, without compromising on space for passengers or luggage.
Fast estate cars also bring a distinctive style that’s harder to find in today’s crowded SUV market. Their sleek, elongated shape exudes understated sophistication, standing apart from the taller and bulkier silhouettes of SUVs. For those who prefer subtlety over excess, estates offer a unique way to enjoy both practicality and personality.
Although fast estate cars aren't as popular as they once were, there’s still an impressive selection available for drivers seeking an alternative to SUVs. These cars blend practicality with character, offering an enticing option for those who refuse to follow the herd. Whether it’s for family duties or long road trips, a fast estate car manages to feel both functional and special, making it worth considering.
Below you’ll find our pick of the best fast estates currently on sale…
1. BMW M3 Touring
- Prices from £88,545
- Quickest 0-62mph time of 3.6 seconds
This is the car we didn’t think BMW would ever make. The closest the German brand came before was with a prototype estate version of the E46 M3, but finally, a production M3 Touring exists, based on the current ‘G80’ M3 Competition. And it’s magnificent.
Although it’s a fair bit heavier than the M3 Comp saloon, you don’t notice the extra bulk from behind the wheel. In fact, the driving experience is much the same, which is good news, because the four-door version is a car that hides its heft very well, changing direction with incredible enthusiasm.
You get just as much boot space as in a standard 3 Series Touring: 500 litres with the rear seats up, 1,510 with them folded flat. Plus, making it even more practical, it has BMW’s xDrive four-wheel drive system to enable the 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six’s 503bhp to be successfully deployed, whether it’s wet or dry. If you’re feeling brave, there’s a rear-wheel drive mode, too.
2. Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
- Prices from £116,120
- Quickest 0-62mph time of 3.4 seconds
Although Audi didn’t invent the fast estate, it probably did more for the genre than any other marque in the early years. The RS 2, co-developed with Porsche, showed Audi wasn’t mucking around, and that car launched a hot wagon dynasty that continues to this day in the shape of the RS 6 Avant.
The RS 6 has always been enormously fast in a straight line, and for one generation, Audi even fitted a twin-turbo V10. But what marks the current ‘C8’ out from its predecessors is that it’s engaging to drive in a way that early, more inert-feeling RS 6s simply aren’t. What’s more, Audi has made the C8 even better with the launch of the RS 6 Performance.
For this version, Audi has extracted an extra 21bhp and 50Nm of torque from the car’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, giving new figures of 621bhp and 850Nm for a 3.4-second 0-62mph time. You can also hear that eight-cylinder engine better than before in the cabin, thanks to the removal of 8kg of soundproofing.
3. BMW M5 Touring
- Prices from £113,405
- Quickest 0-62mph time of 3.6 seconds
The BMW M5 Touring is one of the most exciting fast estate cars you can buy today. It combines blistering performance with real-world practicality, thanks to its 717bhp twin-turbo V8 hybrid engine. With 0 to 62mph in just 3.6 seconds, it keeps pace with some serious sports cars, while the hybrid powertrain adds smooth, instant electric torque that makes acceleration feel effortless.
But this is no one-trick pony. The M5 Touring is surprisingly agile for a car of its size, with sharp cornering that belies its hefty weight. BMW’s suspension set-up strikes the perfect balance between performance and comfort, so you can enjoy a comfortable ride on longer trips without sacrificing the driving thrill. Despite the car’s performance focus, the cabin is refreshingly quiet too, even at high speeds, adding a level of refinement that makes it just as comfortable for relaxed cruising as it is for spirited driving.
Inside, the M5 Touring offers a hi-tech cabin with a slick wraparound display and a luxurious feel. It’s not all about tech and speed, though – the car is still practical, with a spacious rear seat and a 500-litre boot that expands to a massive 1,630 litres when the seats are folded down.
4. Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo
- Prices from £87,300
- Quickest 0-62mph time of 2.8 seconds
You’ll find it far easier to find a fast electric SUV than a fast electric estate, but thankfully, Porsche does make something to tick the latter box in the form of the excellent Taycan Sport Turismo, which is also available as a more adventurous, higher-riding Cross Turismo. There are numerous powertrain options, none of which could be described as slow - even the base car will do 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds.
The GTS ST is probably the sweet spot, with just under 600bhp from its dual-motor powertrain making for a 0-62mph time of 3.7 seconds. At the pointy end of the scale is the Turbo S, which does the same in an astonishing 2.8 seconds, although you pay a lot of money to go that fast - at £143,400, it’s getting on for double the price of the entry-level Taycan ST.
Just being quick in a straight line wouldn’t be enough for a Porsche, so Stuttgart has strived to make the Taycan just as fun to drive as the company’s petrol-engined cars and largely succeeded - this is probably the best-driving EV out there right now. It’s not as practical as we might have liked, though, with a modest 446/1,200-litre boot capacity.
5. Audi RS 4 Avant Competition
- Prices from £86,600
- Quickest 0-62mph time of 3.9 seconds
The other fast Audi estate legend that has its own incredible lineage is the RS 4. The original B5 version used a twin-turbo V6 with a then obscene-sounding 375bhp, and after a two-generation affair with V8s, the RS 4 is back with the same engine configuration as before.
This time it’s a 3.0-litre unit co-developed with Porsche, which develops 444bhp to be sent to - of course - all four wheels via a quattro all-wheel drive system. That figure is a long way down on what the BMW M3 Touring manages, and the RS 4 isn’t as engaging to drive, either. But the excellent RS 4 Competition run-out special closes the gap with an array of chassis tweaks, a reduction in soundproofing, a recalibrated gearbox and various carbon-fibre addenda.
What makes the RS 4 particularly cool is that, like most of its predecessors and almost all generations of the RS 6, it’s only available as an Avant estate.
6. Volkswagen Golf R Estate
- Prices from £45,970
- Quickest 0-62mph time of 5.1 seconds
On paper, the latest generation of this car sounds much like the old one. It uses pretty much the same engine as the Mk7 version with only a slight increase in power, it’s still all-wheel drive, and it even looks pretty similar. However, the Golf R has a new trick, in the form of a torque-vectoring system that can send up to 100 per cent of engine torque to one wheel.
So, when cornering enthusiastically, you can actually feel the rear end of this car move around a little, particularly if you’re in the estate version, which has a little more weight back there. There’s even a ‘drift mode’, although we’re not sure where you’d use it.
In terms of practicality, you do lose a little bit of space relative to the normal Golf Estate due to the presence of the all-wheel drive system, but there’s a sizeable 611-litre space to fill with your latest flatpack furniture purchases.
7. Volvo V90 T8 PHEV
- Prices from £67,283
- Quickest 0-62mph time of 5.2 seconds
The Volvo V90 T8 is a fast estate car that stands out with its impressive performance and practical design. Powered by a 449bhp plug-in hybrid engine, it accelerates from 0-62mph in just 5.2 seconds. The four-wheel drive system ensures surefootedness in all conditions, whether it’s rain, snow, or icy roads. The handling strikes a perfect balance, offering a refined driving experience that remains engaging. The ride quality is composed, with neither stiffness nor excess softness, making it adaptable to both motorway cruising and tight city streets.
Inside, the V90 T8 prioritises space and comfort. The cabin features a simple, functional layout, comfortably seating four adults. With a 551-litre boot, it offers ample storage for luggage or daily essentials, adding to its practicality.
This is a fast estate car that can handle everyday duties while keeping driving fun. Whether you’re navigating busy urban roads or long stretches of motorway, the V90 T8 offers both comfort and a spirited drive.
8. Cupra Leon Estate
- Prices from £32,665
- Quickest 0-62mph time of 6.7 seconds
For the current-generation car, the SEAT Leon Cupra has morphed into the Cupra Leon. As before, the wagon can be specced with a circa-300bhp 2.0-litre inline-four engine, but with that branding change have come new powertrains. Now there’s also the option of a 242bhp plug-in hybrid based around a 1.4-litre engine, a 2.0-litre unit with a much more modest 187bhp, and a 1.5-litre motor putting out only 148bhp.
Only the first two versions can be considered fast, but if you’re going for a Cupra Leon, we reckon you should do things ‘properly’ and go for the most powerful pure-petrol model. It comes with all-wheel drive as standard, making for great straight-line performance that can be enjoyed in both the wet and dry. It’s also an exciting car with which to dispatch a set of nice bends, although it misses out on the ‘drift mode’ featured on the related Golf R.
9. Skoda Octavia vRS Estate
- Prices from £39,775
- Quickest 0-62mph time of 6.4 seconds
If the Cupra Leon and VW Golf R are a little too spicy for you, the Skoda Octavia vRS could be just the ticket. It’s one of the most sensible, pragmatic performance cars on sale even as a hatchback, and in estate form, it’s especially handy, thanks to a whopping 660-litre boot.
Although it won’t thrill quite like some of the other cars in this list, it’s still a fun and capable option, making good use of the ubiquitous 2.0-litre inline-four also found under the bonnets of the Golf R and Cupra Leon. Here, it develops 242bhp, which is deployed through the front wheels via a manual gearbox (or an optional dual-clutch automatic) and a clever electronically controlled locking differential.
Not sensible enough? There’s also a 197bhp diesel-powered vRS and a (temporarily unavailable) 1.4-litre plug-in hybrid, but our preference would be the 2.0 litre.
10. Mercedes-AMG C63 S E-Performance
- Prices from £99,280
- Quickest 0-62mph time of 3.4 seconds
The old C 63 used to be near the top of our fast estate rankings, so why is the new one languishing at the bottom of the chart? Lift the bonnet, and you’ll see - gone is Mercedes-AMG’s magnificent, gargling 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, replaced with an inline-four.
On the plus side, this is a great engine, derived from the lump that powers the firecracker Mercedes-AMG A 45. On its own in this configuration, the four-pot delivers 469bhp, which is almost a match for what the old entry-level V8 C63 produced. Plus, it comes with two forms of electrical assistance - the turbocharger is spun up electronically to virtually eliminate lag, and there’s an electric motor integrated into the gearbox to further boost responsiveness while also increasing power.
The result is a whopping 670bhp, although the C 63 S E-Performance needs a chunky power output, because the hybrid system adds 250kg to what is already a heavy car. As such, the handling is somewhat blunted. That said, the way the two power sources work together is seamless, so if you’re looking for a more relaxed fast wagon with which to eat up some serious miles, this car is definitely worth a look.
The best fast estate cars
|Rank
|Car
|Overall rating
|Price from
|1
|BMW M3 Touring
|4.5
|£88,545
|2
|Audi RS 6 Avant Performance
|4.5
|£116,120
|3
|BMW M5 Touring
|4.5
|£113,405
|4
|Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo
|4.5
|£87,300
|5
|Audi RS 4 Avant Competition
|4.5
|£84,600
|6
|Volkswagen Golf R Estate
|4.5
|£45,970
|7
|Volvo V90 T8 PHEV
|4.0
|£67,283
|8
|Cupra Leon Estate
|4.0
|£32,665
|9
|Skoda Octavia vRS Estate
|3.5
|£39,775
|10
|Mercedes-AMG C63 S E-Performance
|3.5
|£99,280
How we choose the best fast estate cars
If you’re looking for the ultimate fast estate car, here’s exactly how we determine the best of the bunch.
Comprehensive testing of fast estate cars
We’ve put every performance-focused estate car currently on sale in the UK through its paces - often more than once.
Our expert road testers drive these estates at international launch events, but the real test comes when we bring them back to the UK and pit them against direct rivals in intensive group comparisons. Some models even undergo a six-month long-term review, where we get a real sense of what they’re like to live with day in, day out.
During testing, we assess every aspect of performance estate ownership. That means scrutinising acceleration, handling, and braking, but also examining the more practical side – including rear-seat space and boot capacity – because an estate car still needs to be useful as well as fast. We drive every available engine and trim level to ensure we’re presenting you with the most comprehensive verdict possible.
This process never stops, either. With new performance estates arriving all the time, we regularly update our reviews and rankings to ensure they remain relevant and accurate. You can learn more about how the Auto Express expert team review cars here...
What matters to real fast estate car drivers
We don’t just rely on our own experiences behind the wheel – we listen to you. Thousands of UK car owners share their opinions every year through the Driver Power survey, giving us valuable insight into what really matters to estate car buyers.
Fast estate drivers aren’t just chasing outright speed – they value a blend of driving enjoyment, practicality, and refinement. Build quality, easy-to-use in-car tech, and reliability all play a huge part in shaping our reviews and rankings. If an estate car can’t deliver on all fronts, it doesn’t make the cut.
Choosing the right fast estate car for you
The fast estate car market offers an excellent mix of options, but it can be hard to know where to start. This page highlights our top picks, covering a range of price points, performance levels, and practical considerations.
If you’re after something smaller, you might be drawn to compact fast estates that combine agility with space. For those needing extra room or power, larger performance estates offer muscular engines without sacrificing everyday usability.
If our guide to fast estate cars isn’t quite what you’re after, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. For those who value practicality and great value over outright speed, we’ve rounded up the best estate cars on the market. If power and excitement are more your thing, our list of the best performance cars should hit the spot. And if you need even more space for the family, and performance isn’t a priority, take a look at our guide to the best SUVs.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, fast estate cars still offer the same level of practicality as regular estates, such as a spacious boot and rear seats, but with the added benefit of high performance and sharp handling. You can expect the same level of everyday usability, but with extra speed and excitement when you hit the road.
Need a bit more space? These are the fastest SUVs in the world...