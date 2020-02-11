Best four-seat sports cars to buy 2025

The modern sports car has to be more capable and accomplished than ever before. Today’s buyers still want all the thrills of a high-performance machine, but few are willing to compromise on space, comfort and even efficiency, meaning anything less than a well-rounded package will find itself at the bottom of potential shopping lists.

Fortunately, there are plenty of four-seat sports cars with cabin space for extra occupants, luggage or both. Where two-seat sports cars are available at a wide range of price points, the combination of performance, space for luggage and four seats tends to attract a higher price. The cheapest car in our four-seater top ten is the Ford Mustang at more than £58,000, while the Ferrari Purosangue requires around £300,000, and that’s if you don’t go anywhere near Ferrari’s extensive (and expensive) list of options and upgrades.

Some of the sports cars in our top ten cross into GT territory, mixing bombastic performance with the ability to cover big distances at speed in great comfort. The Mercedes AMG GT and Aston Martin DB12 both combine powerful V8 engines and continent-crushing ability with a strong design theme from inside to out, while others such as the Porsche 911 and Maserati GranTurismo put six cylinders to very good effect, albeit in completely different formats.

More hardcore sports car fans still have plenty of options even with the need for four seats and a space for luggage. BMW’s M2 is a compact coupe with a useful boot and rear seats big enough to carry adults, yet is a highly-impressive driver’s car with track-ready handling, while Ford’s Mustang is a sports-car bargain offering a charismatic V8 powertrain and rear-drive thrills – and all that with plenty of space too.