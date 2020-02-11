Best four-seat sports cars to buy 2025
If you want a sports car but need the practicality of four seats, there are some great four-seat sports car options out there right now
The modern sports car has to be more capable and accomplished than ever before. Today’s buyers still want all the thrills of a high-performance machine, but few are willing to compromise on space, comfort and even efficiency, meaning anything less than a well-rounded package will find itself at the bottom of potential shopping lists.
Fortunately, there are plenty of four-seat sports cars with cabin space for extra occupants, luggage or both. Where two-seat sports cars are available at a wide range of price points, the combination of performance, space for luggage and four seats tends to attract a higher price. The cheapest car in our four-seater top ten is the Ford Mustang at more than £58,000, while the Ferrari Purosangue requires around £300,000, and that’s if you don’t go anywhere near Ferrari’s extensive (and expensive) list of options and upgrades.
Some of the sports cars in our top ten cross into GT territory, mixing bombastic performance with the ability to cover big distances at speed in great comfort. The Mercedes AMG GT and Aston Martin DB12 both combine powerful V8 engines and continent-crushing ability with a strong design theme from inside to out, while others such as the Porsche 911 and Maserati GranTurismo put six cylinders to very good effect, albeit in completely different formats.
More hardcore sports car fans still have plenty of options even with the need for four seats and a space for luggage. BMW’s M2 is a compact coupe with a useful boot and rear seats big enough to carry adults, yet is a highly-impressive driver’s car with track-ready handling, while Ford’s Mustang is a sports-car bargain offering a charismatic V8 powertrain and rear-drive thrills – and all that with plenty of space too.
Even the eco-conscious sports car fan has something to choose from: Porsche’s Taycan was the firm’s first step into a fully-electric sports car world and combines incredible acceleration and dynamic ability with four seats, luggage space and sufficient range to make it a genuine everyday prospect – although you will need at least £88,000 even for the most basic model.
Despite the continued rise in popularity of the SUV, the sports car has an important role to play as an alternative to high driving positions and a cumbersome feel on the road – cars with sharp looks and an exciting driving experience will always find interested buyers and you can see our top nine best four-seat sports cars below…
Compare the best four-seat sports cars
You can find our in-depth review ratings for the best four-seat sports cars on the table below, along with our scores for each model's performance and driving experience. Scroll down or click the links to learn more about each model...
|Rank
|Car
|Price from
|Overall rating
|Performance and driving experience (out of 5)
|1
|Porsche 911
|£103,700
|4.5
|4.7
|2
|BMW M2
|£67,055
|4.5
|4.5
|3
|BMW M4
|£91,325
|4.5
|5
|4
|Aston Martin DB12
|£185,000
|4
|4.5
|5
|Ferrari Purosangue
|£313,000
|4.5
|4
|6
|Maserati GranTurismo
|£125,355
|4.5
|4
|7
|Mercedes AMG GT
|£105,435
|4
|4
|8
|Ford Mustang
|£58,470
|4
|4.6
|9
|Porsche Taycan
|£88,200
|4.5
|4.8
1. Porsche 911
- Price from £103,700
Think four-seater sports car, and the very first car that springs to most minds is the Porsche 911. It’s been the default do-anything sports car for decades, and the number of owners able to justify one over rivals based on being able to squeeze kids or luggage into the two small rear seats has doubtless gained Porsche tens of thousands of sales over the years.
As ever, the 911 range is expansive, and not all versions have those rear seats, some trading them for a carpeted shelf or a roll cage. Prices start at over a hundred grand these days but the 911 continues to justify it with ample performance (even the regular Carrera makes 389bhp these days), involving handling, great long-distance abilities (ever-present road noise aside) and those iconic lines. It’d be the best even if it didn’t have four seats.
“The 911 has moved with the times in every measurable area, from performance and efficiency to safety and equipment, yet never lost its driver focus or badge appeal.” – Jordan Katsianis, senior staff writer, who drove the 911 on UK roads
2. BMW M2
- Price from £67,055
The current BMW M2 is very much a miniature M4, riding on the same platform and, with the latest 2025 update, it even makes identical power to the standard M4 (473bhp) from its turbocharged inline six. It’s also similarly porky, with a kerb weight knocking on the door of 1,700kg, but like its larger sibling, the M2 also does an excellent job of shaking off its weight and behaving like a much more agile and responsive car.
In many ways in fact it’s the more satisfying car to drive, shrinking around you a little more on a great road and offering a manual gearbox option, something now denied to the M4. It remains practical too, if not quite as spacious due to its shorter length: we’d not want to sit in the back seats over long journeys, but getting in there is easy enough thanks to the long doors. The driver definitely has the best seat though, whether or not you can get on with the leg-dividing lump in the optional carbon buckets.
“More than any of its predecessors, the latest M2 fully assumes the original eighties E30 M3’s brief by offering supercar-baiting cross-country performance, astounding handling, and involvement in a compact package.” –James Disdale, contributor, who drove the M2 on UK roads
3. BMW M4
- Price from £91,325
The BMW M4 isn’t the original four-seat sports car (not least because it used to be called the M3) but the lineage from which it derives has always combined excitement, high performance, and saloon-style practicality, even in two-door form. This is a genuine four-seater, even if it requires a bit of a clamber into the rear seats and is a little restrictive on headroom for taller passengers once they’re in there.
In most parts of the world the M4 range opens with a 473bhp model, but UK cars are all Competition spec or above, so this is a four-seater that makes 523bhp and, thanks to a standard automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, rattles off a 3.5-second 0-62mph time. There are more extreme versions too, but even in standard form the M4 is an incredibly capable machine.
“It’s easy to live with day to day and now delivers its thundering performance in a more user-friendly and manageable way.” – Jonathan Burn, contributor, who drove the M4 on UK roads
4. Aston Martin DB12
- Price from £185,000
The Aston Martin DB12 is one of a select group of cars we’d describe as ‘super GTs’ – nominally grand tourers, but with enough performance, prestige and drama to mix it with more traditional mid-engined supercars. It doesn’t have 12 cylinders – you need to upgrade to a Vanquish for that – but its AMG-derived 4-litre twin-turbo V8 still gives it a supercar output, with 671bhp, and a suitably thunderous soundtrack too.
Yet back off and the DB12’s GT qualities come to the fore. For a start, people would pay many times its £185,000 price for the styling alone, which has the presence to get the red carpet treatment just about anywhere. But it’s happy to settle down to a cruise too (only a surprisingly firm ride lets it down) where you can appreciate the quality and style of the cabin and a couple of smaller passengers can slot into the +2 rear seats.
“It’s a seriously impressive driver’s car, with a huge range of abilities that belie the car’s size and layout – as a ‘Super GT’ it ticks the ‘Super’ box good and proper.” – Steve Fowler, contributor, drove the DB12 on UK roads
5. Ferrari Purosangue
- Price from £313,000
Ferrari doesn’t like you calling the Purosangue an SUV, instead calling it an FUV, for Ferrari Utility Vehicle. Whatever you call it, the Purosangue (whose name itself means ‘pure blood’ in Italian) is a quite remarkable car, and it certainly doesn’t feel like an SUV even if the shape isn’t that of a traditional Ferrari sports car.
The Purosangue’s killer app is that rather than cop out with a turbocharged V8 or hybrid-assisted V6, Ferrari has dropped its 6.5-litre, 715bhp V12 under the bonnet – pure blood indeed. It sounds spectacular and amazingly, has handling to match. Oh yes, and it has four doors, the rear pair reverse-hinged like those of a Mazda MX-30. Rear space certainly isn’t SUV-like, but this is still one of the most practical Ferraris ever.
“It sets new standards for a vehicle of this type, offering the pace and dynamic clarity of a full-blown supercar on one hand (well, almost) with much of an SUV’s practicality on the other.” – Steve Sutcliffe, contributing editor, who drove the Purosangue in Italy
6. Maserati GranTurismo
- Price from £125,355
No longer does the Maserati GranTurismo have twice as many cylinders as seats, since the model that’s been on sale since 2023 uses a 2.9-litre turbocharged V6 (or even electric power in the Folgore) rather than its predecessor’s Ferrari-derived V8. But given the performance on offer, it’s not really been a downgrade, and in most respects the GranTurismo is better than ever.
The sleek and elegant styling still remains for example, while the interior is several steps on from the old car. The infotainment isn't the best, but everything looks and feels like an Italian exotic should. Those all-important rear seats? Probably best for occasional use, though, as in many 2+2s, it’s extra utility you just don’t get with a two-seater. And yes, they’re also rather wonderfully trimmed.
“We needn’t have worried about the GT and its V6 engine, because it’s lighter in body and soul, and feels twice as alive.” – Jordan Katsianis, senior staff writer, who drove the GranTurismo on UK roads
Latest Maserati GranTurismo deals
7. Mercedes-AMG GT
- Price from £105,435
You can still buy the Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door, though that’s not the four-seat sports car we’re talking about here, since the 2023-on second-generation AMG GT coupe transitioned from the two-seat, cab-backward, transaxle sports car it had been in its original form, to a heavier, softer grand tourer, based on the current Mercedes SL and squeezing a ‘+2’ pair of seats into the rear cabin.
Like those of a Porsche 911 it’s a kids-only zone (you’ll still want the 4 Door, or AMG’s various other saloons and SUVs to cart around a full complement of adults), but it’s extra utility its predecessor didn’t have. There’s not quite as much excitement this time around either and the styling isn’t quite as low-slung and dramatic as before, but with 577bhp, all-wheel drive, and a 3.2-second 0-62mph time, it’s certainly no boulevard cruiser.
“The AMG GT’s move towards a more refined, grown-up attitude has plenty of practical benefits, yet its tech-laden chassis still offers stunning performance and grip while adding continent-crossing comfort.” – Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, who road tested the AMG GT on UK roads
8. Ford Mustang
- Price from £58,470
If the Aston, Ferrari, and Maserati here are blue-blooded, the Ford Mustang is the blue collar four-seat sports car of the group. More beers at the local bar than champagne reception, and in many ways, all the better for it – as a car to hop in and have fun with, and to experience, while retaining four-seat practicality, a comfortable cabin and a big boot, very little gets close.
You’ll want the six-speed manual gearbox to extract the most fun from the ‘Stang, as the optional ten-speed auto sucks the life out of the 5.0-litre, 440bhp V8 (or the 447bhp unit in the Dark Horse version). But the V8 really makes the experience, with a barrel-chested soundtrack that makes every journey an event, and torque for days. The chassis is pretty good these days too, so it doesn’t turn into a lame horse in corners.
“At a time when so many cars are using turbos or electrification to improve efficiency, the Mustang has stuck with a big, simple V8 engine, driving the rear wheels only.” – Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, who road tested the Mustang on UK roads
9. Porsche Taycan
- Price from £88,200
The Taycan doesn’t just have four seats, but four doors, so immediately it’s one of the more practical choices here, something that requires relatively few compromises if you regularly put people in the back seats. The other thing that separates it from the other cars here is electric power, as the Taycan is Porsche’s flagship electric car, and has been since it was launched in 2019.
There’s been an update along the way which improved range and performance, such that the Taycan that’ll take you furthest now has a 422-mile WLTP range. Higher-performance versions slowly chip away at that, but if you’re drawn by say, the Weissach Pack-equipped Turbo GT and its 2.2-second 0-62mph time, then 345 miles of range still won’t sound too bad. All models are great to drive and while rear space can be a squeeze for taller passengers, the 407-litre boot and 84-litre frunk both contribute to its practicality.
“The Porsche Taycan is one of our favourite electric cars. If you can afford one, its combination of exciting handling, incredible performance and superb long-distance comfort means it’s a fantastic choice.” – Jordan Katsianis, senior staff writer, who drove the Taycan on UK roads.
How we choose the best 4-seat sports cars
The cars we’ve selected on our four-seat sports cars list are sports cars first and practical day-to-day vehicles second but they can all fulfil both roles, as long as you aren’t expecting too much from those rear seats.
We’ve tested all of the cars on UK roads and driven many on track to really get under the skin of their dynamic abilities. In most cases the rear seats are really only viable for small children or as extensions of the luggage area but some can seat adults in relative comfort. The key for buyers is to work out who and what you need the car to carry and make sure it fits but we do test the boot space and the rear seat capacity for adults behind a comfortable driving position.
