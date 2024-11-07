More details about the forthcoming all-electric BMW iM3 have been officially revealed, so we have new insight into how the performance car will offer not just outright performance, but also greater levels of engagement and adjustability in the driving experience.

This technology will be spread across a range of models from BMW M, but it’ll be seen first inside this new iM3, a model that will define the brand as it moves into its new electrified future.

However, those worried the all-new BMW M3 would be EV-only can breathe a sigh of relief because the next iteration of the legendary super-saloon will also be offered in mild-hybrid petrol-engined form. We expect both the iM3 and the petrol-powered M3 to be revealed in 2027, before going on sale in 2028.

What’s the latest on BMW M’s revolutionary new four-motor layout?

Aside from confirmation that BMW M will indeed fit a four-motor layout, we now have a general understanding of how the expected four-figure horsepower figure will reach the ground.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Each axle will have an identical set-up: two motors mounted symmetrically with their own integrated gearboxes. These will be single-speed items, because a two-speed system – as used on the Porsche Taycan – was deemed not necessary, given the incredible scope of performance from the e-motors themselves.