New 2026 BMW 3 Series to take on the next-gen Mercedes CLA with petrol and electric power

The arrival of a new BMW 3 Series has always been a hugely important moment. But the stakes are even higher this time, as the next-generation saloon will play a critical role in launching the so-called ‘Neue Klasse’ – a new era for BMW design and technology.

That translates to ‘new class’ in English, and refers to the “at least six” new models that BMW CEO Oliver Zipse says will be launching within just 24 months of each other, starting next year. The first will be an all-electric mid-size SUV to serve as a rival to the Audi Q6 e-tron and a replacement for the BMW iX3, but is due to carry that name forward.

The new 3 Series saloon meanwhile is set to arrive in 2026, and will be available with a choice of internal combustion or pure-electric power. The next-generation Mercedes CLA will take up the position of the ‘all-electric C-Class’, sitting on Mercedes’ new MMA architecture. Audi’s competition will come in the form of the new A4 e-tron.

As Auto Express understands, the electric version of the 3 Series – which could reintroduce the i3 name previously used by BMW’s trailblazing electric city car, though that’s yet to be confirmed – will sit on an all-new, bespoke EV platform. Petrol-powered variants on the other hand will use the current model’s underpinnings, probably with a similar selection of engines too. Despite the differing platforms, recent spy pictures show the i3 and 3 Series will share the same Neue Klasse design language.