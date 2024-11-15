New 2026 BMW 3 Series to take on the next-gen Mercedes CLA with petrol and electric power
The design of the EV and ICE 3 Series will remain true to the show-stopping Vision Neue Klasse concept revealed last year
The arrival of a new BMW 3 Series has always been a hugely important moment. But the stakes are even higher this time, as the next-generation saloon will play a critical role in launching the so-called ‘Neue Klasse’ – a new era for BMW design and technology.
That translates to ‘new class’ in English, and refers to the “at least six” new models that BMW CEO Oliver Zipse says will be launching within just 24 months of each other, starting next year. The first will be an all-electric mid-size SUV to serve as a rival to the Audi Q6 e-tron and a replacement for the BMW iX3, but is due to carry that name forward.
The new 3 Series saloon meanwhile is set to arrive in 2026, and will be available with a choice of internal combustion or pure-electric power. The next-generation Mercedes CLA will take up the position of the ‘all-electric C-Class’, sitting on Mercedes’ new MMA architecture. Audi’s competition will come in the form of the new A4 e-tron.
As Auto Express understands, the electric version of the 3 Series – which could reintroduce the i3 name previously used by BMW’s trailblazing electric city car, though that’s yet to be confirmed – will sit on an all-new, bespoke EV platform. Petrol-powered variants on the other hand will use the current model’s underpinnings, probably with a similar selection of engines too. Despite the differing platforms, recent spy pictures show the i3 and 3 Series will share the same Neue Klasse design language.
This strategy is employed by sister brand MINI on its latest Cooper hatchback, which sees styling cues shared between the petrol and EV models, with slight differences to things like the overhangs, roofline and door handles. The cabin design and tech onboard is identical.
The new 3 Series will take its styling from the show-stopping Vision Neue Klasse concept revealed in September 2023. It introduced us to BMW’s next-generation design language, and will inform almost everything we see from the brand over the next few years.
Instead of a swooping silhouette like the forthcoming CLA, the new 3 Series has a much more traditional three-box saloon shape, squared-off edges and relatively blocky front end. Classic BMWs have clearly served as inspiration here, which is no surprise as the name ‘Neue Klasse’ is a reference to when the brand went through a major transformation back in the sixties – with cars like the 1500 and 2000 saloons.
The front end will be defined by a new interpretation of BMW’s iconic kidney grilles, which are slimmer and much wider than those on some existing models like 4 Series coupe or 7 Series limousine, and now wrap around the face of the car. The kidney grilles will also house some of the sensors and other technology needed for any advanced driver assistance systems.
The traditional Hofmeister kink in the rear window line is clearly visible, while pronounced wheelarches give the new 3 Series a planted stance. However, while the heavy camouflage does a good job hiding some of the finer details – like the intricate front bumper – the concept’s LED strakes appear to have been replaced by a more conventional set of headlights. The concept’s digitised wing mirrors have been replaced by conventional mirrors on the EV test car, too.
While our spy photographers couldn’t get a look inside, based on the Vision Neue Klasse concept, the interior of the new 3 Series will be very minimalist and designed around the principle of “eyes on the road, hands on the wheel” driving.
The technology onboard will include next-generation iDrive infotainment software, and a brand-new setup which BMW calls ‘Panoramic Vision’ that does away with an ordinary instrument cluster and instead projects information across the base of the windscreen. It’ll be complimented by a 3D head-up display, while easy access to certain functions will come from buttons on the steering wheel. However, if the concept is anything to go by, the familiar iDrive rotary controller will not make an appearance.
As mentioned, the 3 Series EV will use a brand-new scalable platform that has been “uncompromisingly optimised for electric drivetrains,” says BMW. It features an 800V electrical architecture, which allows for ultra-rapid charging speeds; supposedly, fast enough to add 186 miles (300km) of range in only 10 minutes.
That’s thanks in part to BMW’s latest, sixth-generation eDrive powertrain technology, which uses cylindrical battery cells that deliver up to 20 per cent better energy density, 30 per cent more range and 30 per cent faster charging than current powerpacks. These cells will also be used as a part of Neue Klasse models’ structure, plus on certain cars, the cells can be packed differently to maximise space.
For context, the current BMW i4 electric saloon offers an official range of up to 373 miles, which suggests the new i3 – or whatever it may be called – will boast well over 400 miles of range, in the right guise.
For those not interested in the EV, the combustion engine line-up for the new 3 Series should resemble the outgoing model’s, which dropped diesels during its second refresh earlier this year. Buyers can choose from a plug-in hybrid powertrain that offers pure-electric driving range of up to 63 miles, plus 2.0-litre four-cylinder and 3.0-litre straight-six mild-hybrid petrol engines.
We’ve also caught the combustion-engined 3 Series testing, confirming the ICE and EV cars will look almost identical. The test car we saw had a quad-exhaust tip layout, but don’t go thinking this is the flagship M3 model; the smaller M135 has shown BMW is willing to use quad exhausts on lesser models so this could be the new M340 (or M350) instead – especially given the lack of beefy wheel arches and side vents. In order to keep a familiar face to the i3, the petrol-powered 3 Series features a blanked-off upper grille, with cooling going through the lower section of the front bumper.
That said, the next-generation BMW M3 won’t be far behind and it's set to be revealed in 2027 before going on sale the following year. It will also be offered with either petrol or electric powertrains – the latter is likely to use a quad-motor set-up that’s been in the works for a while, and we’re told can deliver up to 1,341bhp in its most potent form.
BMW is projecting EVs will make up more than half of its global sales by the end of the decade. However, unlike some other brands, it hasn’t put a date on when it’ll stop selling petrol-powered cars just yet.
