All-new BMW iX3 leaked with Neue Klasse concept design
BMW’s first Neue Klasse car will be a replacement for its mid-size electric SUV
The ‘Neue Klasse’ movement at BMW will begin with a replacement for the outgoing iX3 and we can now see it for the first time in production form thanks to some leaked patent imagery.
We’ve already been given a good idea as to how the new car will look with BMW’s Vision Neue Klasse X concept preview back in March 2024. As these pictures show, the production version shouldn’t look too dissimilar from the boldly-styled concept.
Sitting on the next-generation Neue Klasse platform, the iX3 will kickstart a new range of “at least six” all-electric models between 2025 and 2027. The iX3-sized SUV will be joined by an all-electric 3 Series-sized saloon, previewed by the Vision Neue Klasse saloon concept that BMW brought to the Munich Motor Show back in September 2023.
It’s clear there will be a family face to the Neue Klasse models, judging from these new pictures plus our spy shots of the new EV saloon and the next-generation X5 testing. We’re still yet to see the headlights, though the front looks identical to the concept with a connected upper grille and headlight section - not too dissimilar to Vauxhall’s new Vizor design language - although BMW will probably point out the influence from its own ‘Neue Klasse’ 2000 saloon from the mid-1960s.
Signifying this is a production car are the new wing mirrors in place of the digitised stalks we saw on the concept. In place of the strange, winglet-style door handles on the window line are some flush-fitting door handles. The rear looks largely unchanged from the concept.
The profile of the new car isn’t far removed from the firm’s current range of SUVs. The windscreen looks fairly rakish for an SUV to help promote aerodynamics and BMW has given the iX3 a new take on the Hofmeister kink with some additional decals on the window.
The rear shot highlights the bulbous haunches added to help give the car visual width. Unlike the XM SUV, which has a rear windscreen that flows smoothly into the bodywork, the iX3 has a roof spoiler at the back that wraps around the rear window plus ridges that flow into the roof.
The second-generation iX3 will also feature BMW's Panoramic Vision full-width windscreen projection system. BMW's UI development boss, Oliver Pitrat, previously told Auto Express that the brand had nearly productionised the technology and that scaling it for different widths, curvatures and rake angles of screen – i.e. more upright for an SUV – is not a problem.
The interior of the iX3 should use a bespoke iteration of the Vision Neue Klasse concept’s dash. That means a minimalist approach with a wide panoramic screen at the top of the dash and a larger touchscreen in the centre to operate the car’s functions. BMW says the wide screen of the i Vision Dee “anticipates the next generation of vehicles”.
Powering the electric SUV will be BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive technology. That should mean up to 30 per cent more range, 30 per cent quicker charging and 25 per cent better efficiency. Based on the BMW iX3’s maximum 285-mile range, the new EV could reach over 350 miles on a single charge. Standard models are expected to use a single, rear-mounted electric motor, although the platform could allow for up to four motors.
Following the 3 Series-sized saloon and X3-sized SUV, it is likely that a Neue Klasse coupe, an estate, a larger SUV and potentially even high-performance M variants are in the pipeline. BMW boss Oliver Zipse outlined that six new models based on the Neue Klasse platform would arrive within the next 24 months, saying that “from SAVs to sedans there will be something for every customer”.
M division head of development Dirk Hacker previously told Auto Express that his team were well under way with development of a high-performance all-electric M car, which is likely to arrive in 2027.
“When we're thinking about a high-performance electric M car, you want to see the M characteristic,” he said. “We know the feeling from the M2 and M3 CS, but also pure electric. We have also launched some ideas for that with four electric motors and a lot of functions,” he added, referencing BMW's quad-motor i4 M50 prototype.
“We are working on a central intelligence made by BMW and not made by the suppliers. We are working on electric motors, high voltage batteries and it's very important also on how we can emotionalise such a car.”
