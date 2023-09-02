All-new BMW iX3 leaked with Neue Klasse concept design

The ‘Neue Klasse’ movement at BMW will begin with a replacement for the outgoing iX3 and we can now see it for the first time in production form thanks to some leaked patent imagery.

We’ve already been given a good idea as to how the new car will look with BMW’s Vision Neue Klasse X concept preview back in March 2024. As these pictures show, the production version shouldn’t look too dissimilar from the boldly-styled concept.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Sitting on the next-generation Neue Klasse platform, the iX3 will kickstart a new range of “at least six” all-electric models between 2025 and 2027. The iX3-sized SUV will be joined by an all-electric 3 Series-sized saloon, previewed by the Vision Neue Klasse saloon concept that BMW brought to the Munich Motor Show back in September 2023.

It’s clear there will be a family face to the Neue Klasse models, judging from these new pictures plus our spy shots of the new EV saloon and the next-generation X5 testing. We’re still yet to see the headlights, though the front looks identical to the concept with a connected upper grille and headlight section - not too dissimilar to Vauxhall’s new Vizor design language - although BMW will probably point out the influence from its own ‘Neue Klasse’ 2000 saloon from the mid-1960s.