Electric company car megatest: Tesla, BMW, Polestar, Hyundai and BYD head-to-head

Third place: Volkswagen ID.7

The ID.7 really feels like a return to form for Volkswagen. It’s the most accomplished all-electric model the brand has yet produced, and it goes straight to the top of the class for comfort and practicality, while its above-average efficiency and performance also appeal. There are one or two ergonomic foibles common to the ID range that still baffle us, but they’re not enough to detract from the ID.7’s strengths elsewhere.

Fourth place: Polestar 2

Fourth place could be seen as a disappointment for the Polestar 2, but the car is still a very appealing proposition. It’s great to look at and performs well, while the interior is a pleasant place to be. Polestar’s zero-per cent finance offer makes it great value if you’re looking to buy privately, too. The brand needs to decide whether it wants the 2 to be a comfortable cruiser or a keen driver’s car, though, because at the moment it’s neither.

Fifth place: Hyundai Ioniq 6

Nothing else on the road looks like the Ioniq 6, and that will be more than enough to attract some company-car users. It’s loaded with equipment, too, and we love Hyundai’s solution for adjusting the brake regeneration, but the Ioniq 6 doesn’t quite have the polished driving experience it needs to compete with the best cars here. Tight headroom, a shallow and compact boot, and underwhelming efficiency peg the car back to fifth place.

Sixth place: BYD Seal

Currently the Seal just falls short of matching the level of the Polestar and Hyundai. There are a few areas in which BYD needs to add some refinements in order to compete at this level. We’re fans of the standard kit, seat comfort and sound system, though. For a manufacturer’s first attempt in this class, the Seal is impressive, and with some improved calibration, efficiency and chassis sophistication, it could be a real contender.

