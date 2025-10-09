DS is squarely targeting the premium sector (as was evident during the brand’s frequent comparisons to Mercedes and BMW during the car’s presentation), so having a silent powertrain with oodles of torque but without feeling sporty, seems to be the obvious solution for the DS.

Indeed, electric power suits the No.4 to a tee. Around town the front-mounted electric motor is peppy and responsive, while on the motorway we could make overtakes on a whim. Although the silence of the electric powertrain gives way to a little hum for pedestrians at low speed – which is audible in the cabin – refinement is further boosted by acoustic glass all around. This helps dampen road and wind noise, which the No.4 does very effectively.

The No.4 is significantly heavier in all-electric E-Tense form at 1,793kg, compared with the 1,454kg mild hybrid and 1,663kg plug-in hybrid. However, that does the ride no harm, and if anything, the E-Tense has the best ride of the bunch. As you’d expect from DS, the No.4 is set up for comfort and thanks in part to its crossover-esque proportions (the No.4 is taller than any of its German rivals), there’s loads of suspension travel to soak up the nastiest bumps and potholes. Even more impressive is the fact this ride quality comes on 19-inch wheels, which are standard fit.

You might think the slightly raised profile (compared with a regular hatchback) and the weight would mean the No.4 is no good in the bends, but switch it from Eco or Normal to the Sport mode and you’ll be greeted with a surprisingly noticeable change in steering weight. It’s not as if you’ll go seeking out your favourite road in the No.4, but it’s nice to know the steering feel is pretty linear, while there’s a decent amount of grip and not too much body roll.