New Genesis GV70 Electrified 2025 review: a truly engaging electric SUV

Verdict

Most rational minds will note the mediocre range figure and look towards more efficient German rivals, but this new Genesis Electrified GV70 has plenty to offer. A superb cabin, excellent tech and impressive straight-line speed are all strong points, but it’s the new ‘virtual gear shift’ feature which completely steals the show, creating a more engaging, and distinctive, driving experience than in any rival EV.

For the first time in over two years, we can say there’s a new Genesis on sale in the UK, because the quirky Korean luxury brand has given its Electrified GV70 a significant overhaul. Designed to sit in the market just below mid-sized all-electric German SUVs like the Porsche Macan and Audi Q6 e-tron, plus impressive newcomers like the Polestar 3, it has a tough crowd of competitors that, unfortunately, show the GV70 a new pair of heels when it comes to potential range figures.

That’s because despite having a new, larger battery pack (84kWh net) than before, the GV70 still doesn’t quite crack the 300-mile mark. Its 298 miles is a figure many of its rivals will comfortably reach, even with entry-level battery packs.

To help combat its relatively limited range, the GV70 does offer some very impressive charging stats thanks to its 800V electrical system. This will see a top-up time of just 19 minutes from 10-80 per cent, which is right up there with rivals from Audi and Porsche, and better than those of more expensive BMWs or Mercedes. The Genesis also fights back with a properly potent dual-motor layout that produces 483bhp, which will push it along from 0-62mph in just 4.4 seconds.