New Hyundai Kona Electric N Line review: not as exciting as its looks suggest

That’s your lot. Like with the petrol and hybrid Kona, N Line versions only offer styling and interior tweaks – the chassis and powertrain are untouched. There are also none of the novelties you get in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, like the synthesised gear changes or soundtrack with all its popping and banging.

Still, the Kona isn’t short on grunt. The single electric motor that drives its front wheels produces what used to be considered hot hatchback levels of power – 215bhp and 255Nm of torque – enough that 0-62mph takes less than eight seconds. Accelerating from a standstill does feel relatively slow by EV standards, but once you’re on the move and you stomp on the throttle, the instant hit of torque can push your head into the headrest.

There’s plenty of grip from the front end and the Kona handles quick changes in direction without fuss, so it’s a very stable car through the corners, but not a very exciting one.

The Kona has a four-stage regenerative braking system that you can quickly adjust the strength of using the paddles on the steering wheel. It includes a proper one-pedal driving mode that we found isn’t only good for pottering around town, but is strong enough that you don’t need to touch the brake pedal when driving in the twisties as well.

We recommend utilising this as much as possible, as we found when the regen is completely off that the physical brakes require a lot of force before the car really starts to slow down, and the Kona can dive under heavy braking.