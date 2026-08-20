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Kia EV2 GT electric hot hatch canned: VW ID. Polo GTI rival 'not in the plan'

Kia says the EV2 GT isn’t in its current product plan, despite previous comments

By:Tom Jervis
20 Aug 2026
Kia EV2 UK - front action

Kia says it won’t be making a sporty EV2 GT in the immediate future, depriving buyers of a rival for the new Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI.

Speaking to Auto Express, a member of the Kia EV2 product team revealed: “A GT version of the EV2 is not in our product plan.” This comes as a contradiction to a previous comment made back at the firm’s CEO Investor Day in 2024, when CEO Ho Sung Song said: “Kia plans to continuously release GT trims for its educated EVs.”

Up until this point, Kia has followed through on its promise; earlier this year, the Kia EV3, EV4 and EV5 GT models joined the existing Kia EV6 GT and EV9 GT. Yet while those models occupy more expensive and lucrative market segments, the tight profit margins on small EVs may have swayed Kia away from producing an expensive GT version of the EV2.

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Whether or not Kia makes the plunge could depend on the success of the forthcoming Hyundai Ioniq 3 N; the EV2 shares its underpinnings with the baby Hyundai, meaning any technical upgrades would likely be shared between the two. Hyundai says it’s currently placing its focus on the upcoming hybrid-powered i20 N and i30 N replacements, but when the hot Ioniq 3 does eventually materialise, sales success could reinvigorate an EV2 GT project.

When it does, expect a much higher power output than the 144bhp maximum currently offered on the EV2; rivals in this space typically exceed 180bhp, with such an output potentially bringing the EV2’s 0-62mph acceleration time down from around 10 seconds to potentially less than seven. As with other GT-badged models, any theoretical EV2 GT would also come with a host of suspension upgrades – crucial given how, in our test drive of the launch-spec ‘First Edition’ model, we found the EV2’s handling to be rather wobbly at high speeds.

For now, buyers must make-do with ‘soft sport’ GT-Line and GT-Line S models, which feature racier styling and are eligible for the Government’s £3,750 Electric Car Grant; even bigger savings can be found via Auto Express’ Buy a Car service. Furthermore, buyers wanting a small electric hot hatch also have the option of the aforementioned ID. Polo GTI, as well as the Alpine A290, Cupra Raval VZ, Peugeot E-208 GTi and Vauxhall Corsa GSE.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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