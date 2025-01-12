Lexus LBX Takumi long-term test: impeccable quality meets surprising inefficiency

Verdict

We have been impressed by the quality of the cabin, considering just how much our Lexus LBX shares with the diminutive Toyota Yaris; it genuinely feels like a proper Lexus. Unfortunately, the car’s relative inefficiency on the road has been disappointing, to the point where we think there might be an issue with the health of the battery.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Mileage: 1,907

1,907 Efficiency: 48.1mpg

Lexus decided to give its new hybrid-powered small SUV a three-letter name – which it had done only once before, with the magnificent LFA. Sorry to get your hopes up, but that’s probably the only tenuous link I’ll be able to make between our new LBX and the firm’s V10-powered supercar – but it was fun while it lasted.

The LBX is the brand’s entry-level model. In the year it’s been on sale it’s been quite the success story; it’s the best-selling Lexus overall, with 5,178 finding homes so far. The previous entry UX managed 1,297, and the evergreen NX SUV secured less than half the LBX’s total, at 2,311. With ‘LBX’ standing for ‘Lexus Breakthrough X’ (‘X’ signifying crossover), the model seems to be living up to its name.

Our example certainly creates a visual impact – the Passionate Yellow finish is incredibly vibrant in the sunshine, and somehow even more eye-catching on a dull winter’s day. It’s also the only paint that is a no-cost option, so if you want the LBX in its cheapest form (the Urban starts at £29,995) you’ll be getting a bright yellow car.