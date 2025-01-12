Lexus LBX Takumi long-term test: impeccable quality meets surprising inefficiency
First report: this new compact hybrid cross pulled an UNO reverse card on us
Verdict
We have been impressed by the quality of the cabin, considering just how much our Lexus LBX shares with the diminutive Toyota Yaris; it genuinely feels like a proper Lexus. Unfortunately, the car’s relative inefficiency on the road has been disappointing, to the point where we think there might be an issue with the health of the battery.
- Mileage: 1,907
- Efficiency: 48.1mpg
Lexus decided to give its new hybrid-powered small SUV a three-letter name – which it had done only once before, with the magnificent LFA. Sorry to get your hopes up, but that’s probably the only tenuous link I’ll be able to make between our new LBX and the firm’s V10-powered supercar – but it was fun while it lasted.
The LBX is the brand’s entry-level model. In the year it’s been on sale it’s been quite the success story; it’s the best-selling Lexus overall, with 5,178 finding homes so far. The previous entry UX managed 1,297, and the evergreen NX SUV secured less than half the LBX’s total, at 2,311. With ‘LBX’ standing for ‘Lexus Breakthrough X’ (‘X’ signifying crossover), the model seems to be living up to its name.
Our example certainly creates a visual impact – the Passionate Yellow finish is incredibly vibrant in the sunshine, and somehow even more eye-catching on a dull winter’s day. It’s also the only paint that is a no-cost option, so if you want the LBX in its cheapest form (the Urban starts at £29,995) you’ll be getting a bright yellow car.
Our example, however, isn’t the base spec. It’s the Takumi, which sits behind only the top-spec Takumi Design and costs £39,555. That’s quite substantial for something which utilises a platform and powertrain from a Toyota Yaris.
So what can we expect from the LBX over the coming months? This is where things get surprising, because my preconceptions of the car have been proven completely wrong, with the Lexus going in such a different direction it may as well be an UNO reverse card.
First up is the efficiency. The Yaris majors in this area, thanks to the flexibility of the hybrid powertrain and its ability to sip fuel. I thought the LBX would impress here too, considering its ties to the Yaris; Toyota promises 68.9mpg on the combined cycle.
Lexus claims a little less for the LBX, at 61.4mpg – understandable given the extra kerb weight (1,280kg to the Yaris’s 1,090kg) and additional power (the LBX has the same 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol hybrid, but with 134bhp rather than the supermini’s 114bhp).
Despite our best efforts, however, we’ve struggled to match this, returning 48.1mpg so far. We’ve tested efficiency in various ways, singling out motorway and urban driving without success. There is, of course, the EV-only mode – although the 1.01kWh battery is small and only works at up to 30mph.
You also have to be ultra-sensitive with the throttle to not awaken the petrol engine. Plus it’s rare that the battery and electric motor combination seems to be able to function alone, and regular ‘EV drive mode unavailable’ warnings are appearing on the dash.
Having looked at the receipt for the battery ‘state of health’ provided with the car’s registration, I found out it was rated ‘good’ with a measured voltage of 263 – between the nominal output of 201 and the system voltage of 280. If there’s no uptick in efficiency soon, I may request the services of Lexus to see whether there’s some other issue at play here.
Another preconceived idea I had about the LBX was that it wouldn’t be able to hide its Yaris underpinnings. However, while it feels similar to the Toyota in terms of power delivery (despite the slight bump in bhp),
the driving experience overall is undeniably deserving of the badge on the nose.
The LBX rides well, protects against any outside noise, and handles more neatly than its cousin from Toyota. As you’d hope, the interior is also several steps above what you would find in a Yaris. There’s a padded feel
to the leather-clad trim, nothing shakes or rattles as you go along, and everything seems incredibly well screwed together.
While admittedly the cabin does appear a little drab compared with the bright exterior, we reckon Lexus has done an amazing job in creating such a premium atmosphere from relatively humble beginnings.
|Model:
|Lexus LBX Takumi (FWD)
|Rating:
|3.5 stars
|On fleet since:
|Oct 2024
|Price new:
|£39,555
|Powertrain:
|1.5-litre 3cyl petrol plus electric motor
|Power/torque:
|134bhp/185Nm
|CO2/BiK:
|107g/km/25%
|Options:
|None
|Insurance*:
|Group: 27 Quote: £639
|Mileage:
|1,907
|MPG:
|48.1mpg
|Any problems?
|None so far
*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.