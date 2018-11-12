Our opinion on the Mitsubishi L200

What the Mitsubishi L200 line-up lacks in variety, it more than makes up for with ambition. The Titan model is a well equipped work model, while the top-spec Barbarian offers a premium pick-up experience with an even longer list of standard equipment at a price that offers good value for money. While other makers dabble with electrification, sticking with diesel should hold the L200 in good stead.

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It’s decent to drive overall, with handling that is solid rather than engaging, plenty of power and a responsive automatic gearbox, although the ratios could be better spaced for UK speed limits. There’s strong towing ability, while selectable four-wheel drive boosts traction on and off road. The rear-drive setting will help with fuel efficiency when travelling unladen, too.

About the Mitsubishi L200

There was a time when Mitsubishi had a fairly significant presence in the UK car market.

Originally launched as the Colt Car Company in 1974, it reinvented itself as Mitsubishi in the eighties, and while sales never hit the heights of Japanese rivals such as Toyota and Nissan, it found enough buyers to keep ticking over for almost five decades.

During that time, Mitsubishi carved itself a niche in the performance car market with its rally-inspired Lancer and Evo-badged machines. But perhaps an even bigger following was garnered by another four-wheel-drive model, the L200 pick-up truck.