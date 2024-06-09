“Britain’s automotive industry has been bruised and battered over the last five years”

Britain’s automotive industry has just suffered one of its most gruelling ever half-decades. The pandemic, spiralling energy costs, the tricky transition from ICE to EV, Brexit complications and other political shenanigans have left it badly bruised and battered.

That said, according to up-to-the-minute industry figures that I stumbled across last week, in 2023 the UK still had the 60-plus specialist car manufacturers it was blessed with in 2018. Over the same period, the number of engine makers, research centres and design studios grew. And manufacturing jobs rose from 168,000 to 208,000.

But that is about as good as it gets. In other crucially important areas, the numbers are down, often to worryingly low levels. Back then we had six car makers classed as mainstream. But now – after Honda and Vauxhall stopped building cars here – there are just four. Premium brand Infiniti closed its Sunderland production line too.

And although we should be thankful for small mercies – the new Aston Martin factory in Wales, plus the birth of Gordon Murray Automotive in Guildford are good examples – the truth is that the negatives outweigh the positives.

The UK built 1.5 million cars in 2018, but only 905,000 last year. During the same period, engine production slumped from 2.7 million to 1.6 million. The number of cars we exported plummeted from 1.2 million to 607,000. Spending on research and development dropped from £3.75billion to £3bn. The number of Brits working in the whole UK automotive sector (not just in manufacturing) fell from 823,000 to 800,000. Turnover dropped too – from £82bn to £78bn.