You can buy a Dacia Duster and a Dacia Spring for the price of a top-spec Vauxhall Corsa

What follows below aren’t predicted new-car prices to be visited upon us in a nightmarish, wallet-busting future. Instead, they’re what some premium and non-premium manufacturers are already charging for some of their products.

Circa £35,000 superminis, £50k mid-sized hatchbacks, £80k six-seat MPVs, £90k workhorse 4x4s, £100k seven-seat SUVs and swanky off-roaders nudging £200k have already arrived.

Advertisement - Article continues below

But honestly, is a range-topping Vauxhall Corsa the wisest product to spend £35k on? Might a better option be a Dacia Spring runabout (from £15k) PLUS a Dacia Duster SUV 4x2 (£17k) to keep it company?

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a fine car. But the N version has a daftly-optimistic £65k price tag. And even the lower/mid-range version is £47,645 – around the same money as the VW Golf (from £27k) AND cutting-edge Hyundai Inster (£22k-ish) combined.

The Kia EV9 was designed as a seven-seater, with most versions costing well over £70k. But, counter intuitively, the range-topping version has only six pews and when ordered with matt paint it’s an even steeper £79k. The Dacia Jogger (from £18k) remains such good value that four can be bought (with a total of 28 seats) for less than a range-topping EV9 (fitted with just six). That’s bonkers.