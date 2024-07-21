Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor long-term test: executive EV is a great all-rounder
First report: EV goes in at the deep end with a family trip to Normandy
Verdict
Our second stab at the Polestar 2 is off to a great start. Instead of exposing weaknesses, a family holiday in France showcased the car’s strengths – its cruising refinement, the sophisticated and spacious cabin, a whopping boot, solid range and fast recharging speeds. It’s already a fleet favourite.
- Mileage: 2,010
- Efficiency: 4.5 miles/kWh
Most long-term test vehicles get a honeymoon period – a few weeks filled with gentle runs around town, not to mention a couple of evenings spent with its custodian exploring the infotainment system, finding out what every button does and nailing down basic functions.
None of that has been possible with our latest arrival, though, because less than a week after it arrived, our new Polestar 2 was thrown into use on a family holiday – the first time, too, that I’ve taken an electric vehicle across the English Channel.
We’ve run a Polestar 2 before here at Auto Express, but that was the pre-facelift Dual-Motor version, complete with a hefty Performance Pack that added thousands to the list price. So we jumped at the chance to try the more modest Long Range Single Motor version in 2024-model year guise; it switched to rear-wheel drive, for starters, but also got a boost in power.
As it stands, then, our 2 has a 75kWh (net) battery pack that can deliver just over 400 miles of range on the WLTP test cycle, while providing power to a single 295bhp motor. That improved efficiency – helped by the lack of a second motor but also by software updates – was put straight to the test, with family onboard and a boot reasonably full of suitcases for a week in Normandy.
I let the ferry take most of the strain, picking the Portsmouth-to-Caen route, but even so, I was impressed to get from home to the port, a 55-mile early-morning trip, in barely an hour and with 85 per cent of the battery remaining suggesting a real-world achievable figure of more than 360 miles.
There was lots in that first journey abroad to trip the 2 up – and yet it emerged from the gates at Portsmouth a week later with the entire McIlroy family enthusing about it. The cabin is nicely judged for a small family and the boot is both sizeable and clever, with bags of space beneath the floor.
The in-car tech is slick, thanks to its full Android Auto operating system and integrated Googleness, and the interior finish is hard to fault. That power figure means it’s easy for the 2 to be as brisk as required, and even the ride, while a little wooden and brittle at times, is generally compliant enough; certainly more so than I remember it being on early Dual-Motor cars.
And living with the car in France proved remarkably easy, thanks to the Octopus Electroverse charging account that comes with my home-energy provider, mixed with Polestar’s own charging subscription. Between these two services, I had access to pretty much every public charger I could use, and often with a discounted rate – handy, given that we weren’t able to charge overnight where we were staying. That encouraging range figure was borne out on French roads too, thankfully, with well over 4.5 miles per kWh regularly possible.
The list price of our car may be less than £50k, but it does come with a couple of packs that take it up to almost £55k. First up is the Pilot Pack, which brings driver-assistance functions such as blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control, plus features such as cornering lights, pixel LED headlamps and automatically dimming side mirrors.
This suite of extra features costs £2,000, but the Plus Pack is double that price. For this you get a Harman Kardon stereo, heating on the windscreen washer nozzles, the rear seats and the steering wheel, a panoramic roof, electric adjustment on the front seats, the trick rear cargo holder and a 15W wireless smartphone charger.
This is a fair bundle, but it also includes a heat pump. It seems a bit cheeky of Polestar to put that useful technical feature into a pricey pack that’s mainly about niceties and a more pleasant cabin environment. It’s interesting to note that along with small gains in efficiency, the updates for 2025-year models include a wider range of packs that allows greater separation in this area.
|Model:
|Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor
|Rating:
|4.5 stars
|On fleet since:
|May 2024
|Price new:
|£48,950
|Powertrain:
|1x e-motor, 295bhp, 75kWh (net) battery
|CO2/tax:
|0g/km/£0
|Options:
|Thunder metallic paint (£900), Pilot Pack (£2,000), Plus Pack (£4,000)
|Insurance*:
|Group: 25 Quote: £1,900
|Mileage:
|2,010
|Efficiency:
|4.5 miles/kWh
|Any problems?
|None so far