Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor long-term test: executive EV is a great all-rounder

Our second stab at the Polestar 2 is off to a great start. Instead of exposing weaknesses, a family holiday in France showcased the car’s strengths – its cruising refinement, the sophisticated and spacious cabin, a whopping boot, solid range and fast recharging speeds. It’s already a fleet favourite.

Mileage: 2,010

2,010 Efficiency: 4.5 miles/kWh

Most long-term test vehicles get a honeymoon period – a few weeks filled with gentle runs around town, not to mention a couple of evenings spent with its custodian exploring the infotainment system, finding out what every button does and nailing down basic functions.

None of that has been possible with our latest arrival, though, because less than a week after it arrived, our new Polestar 2 was thrown into use on a family holiday – the first time, too, that I’ve taken an electric vehicle across the English Channel.

We’ve run a Polestar 2 before here at Auto Express, but that was the pre-facelift Dual-Motor version, complete with a hefty Performance Pack that added thousands to the list price. So we jumped at the chance to try the more modest Long Range Single Motor version in 2024-model year guise; it switched to rear-wheel drive, for starters, but also got a boost in power.