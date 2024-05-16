Polestar 7 announced as new compact SUV for Europe

Polestar has confirmed yet another model in its quest to conquer the premium electric vehicle (EV) market. The Polestar 7 will apparently be a “premium compact SUV” built in Europe, although no timeframe has yet been set for its reveal or market launch.

Expected to rival models such as the Tesla Model Y, BMW iX1 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, the car will be manufactured in Europe, complementing Polestar’s factories in the US, South Korea and China. The maker says the introduction of the 7 SUV will see it move from a multi-platform approach to “one single architecture, reducing complexity, costs, and investments”.

Philipp Romers, Polestar’s Head of Design said: “Polestar is known for its progressive design, with each car standing out and creating its own buzz – so too will Polestar 7. It is incredibly exciting to bring Polestar’s design ethos to a new segment; 7 will be everything our customers expect from us, both in terms of design and performance.”

No further information has been released at this time, although previous reports suggested that the forthcoming Polestar 7 would replace the popular Polestar 2, which fits with it taking the form of a “premium compact SUV” in the “fastest growing and most profitable premium segment”. Given that the Polestar 2 launched in 2020, the 7 is likely to arrive around 2027/2028, priced from less than £50,000.