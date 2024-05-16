Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Polestar 7 announced as new compact SUV for Europe

EV brand will move to a single platform architecture to reduce costs and boost profits; 2025 will be “strongest year in Polestar history”

By:Richard Ingram
16 Jan 2025
Polestar 1 close up of the grill and badge

Polestar has confirmed yet another model in its quest to conquer the premium electric vehicle (EV) market. The Polestar 7 will apparently be a “premium compact SUV” built in Europe, although no timeframe has yet been set for its reveal or market launch.

Expected to rival models such as the Tesla Model Y, BMW iX1 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, the car will be manufactured in Europe, complementing Polestar’s factories in the US, South Korea and China. The maker says the introduction of the 7 SUV will see it move from a multi-platform approach to “one single architecture, reducing complexity, costs, and investments”.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Philipp Romers, Polestar’s Head of Design said: “Polestar is known for its progressive design, with each car standing out and creating its own buzz – so too will Polestar 7. It is incredibly exciting to bring Polestar’s design ethos to a new segment; 7 will be everything our customers expect from us, both in terms of design and performance.”

No further information has been released at this time, although previous reports suggested that the forthcoming Polestar 7 would replace the popular Polestar 2, which fits with it taking the form of a “premium compact SUV” in the “fastest growing and most profitable premium segment”. Given that the Polestar 2 launched in 2020, the 7 is likely to arrive around 2027/2028, priced from less than £50,000.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Elsewhere, Polestar’s CEO Michael Lohscheller said he expects 2025 to be the “strongest year in Polestar’s history”. 

He explained: “We have three outstanding cars on the road and a growing, passionate customer base. We are building on the strong Polestar brand with design and performance at its core. But significant changes are needed to make this well-respected progressive brand a successful and viable business.

“We are speeding up our retail expansion and commercial transformation, whilst adjusting our future model line-up and significantly reducing our cost base.”

The business is said to be targeting 30 to 35 per cent growth in annual retail sales volume by 2027, and a “positive-adjusted EBITDA” in 2025. It says it wants a “positive free cash flow after investments expected in 2027”.

Polestar 2, 3 and 4 are now on sale, and the Polestar 5 four-seat saloon will launch later this year. It will be based on Polestar’s “in-house developed bonded-aluminium platform” and will be the first model to use an 800-volt electrical architecture.

The firm will also look to challenge Tesla with a home energy solution called Polestar Energy. It says it makes home charging “smarter, more efficient, and cheaper”, and can reduce home charging costs by up to 30 per cent via the Polestar Energy app.

Click here for our list of the longest range electric cars on sale...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best cars with games tested: the current state of the in-car gaming art
Auto Express editor Paul Barker playing video games in a Tesla

Best cars with games tested: the current state of the in-car gaming art

In-car entertainment has come a long way in recent years...
Features
4 Dec 2024
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024: new cars and highlights
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 - MG sculpture

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024: new cars and highlights

2024’s Goodwood Festival of Speed was a celebration of over 130 years of engine tech, but it also looked well into the future
News
17 Jul 2024
Polestar Concept BST gives Goodwood a peek at brand’s performance future
Polestar Concept BST at Goodwood - front

Polestar Concept BST gives Goodwood a peek at brand’s performance future

Polestar has unveiled a tweaked performance version of the Polestar 6 roadster at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024
News
11 Jul 2024
New electric cars coming soon: the fresh EVs of 2024 and beyond
Future electric cars - header image

New electric cars coming soon: the fresh EVs of 2024 and beyond

The EV explosion has brought a huge range of choice to the market already but it’s only going to get bigger in the coming months
Best cars & vans
4 Jul 2024

Most Popular

These used cars from 1985 just became tax-free classics
These used cars from 1985 just became tax-free classics header

These used cars from 1985 just became tax-free classics

Is it time to get on board with these 40-year-old cars that have just qualified for the historic vehicle road tax exemption?
Features
12 Jan 2025
New Dacia Bigster embarrasses Nissan Qashqai as prices start from under £25,000
Dacia Bigster - reveal front

New Dacia Bigster embarrasses Nissan Qashqai as prices start from under £25,000

The Dacia Duster’s big brother is available to pre-order now, and is due to go on sale in March
News
15 Jan 2025
Long-awaited Renault 5 finally available to order from £22,995
Renault 5 - full width front

Long-awaited Renault 5 finally available to order from £22,995

Only those with a special R Pass can order their R5 until 29 January, at which point it’ll be available for everyone
News
15 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content