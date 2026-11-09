Verdict

In a world of boring, characterless electric SUVs, the Rivian R2 is a deeply refreshing change. It doesn't just look different; it drives well and has a fantastic interior with plenty of space for the whole family, packed with smart electronics and clever details. Finally, some genuinely good news from America. We can hardly wait for it to arrive here.

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Mid-size SUVs are everywhere these days, and a new one seems to arrive almost every week. Some stand out from the crowd: cars like the BMW iX3 pave the way technologically, while many new Chinese entrants are being offered at almost unbelievable prices. But whether they hail from China, Europe or elsewhere, the vast majority are simply getting lost in the ever-louder background noise.

The R2 from American start-up Rivian – which has established itself in Tesla’s slipstream as America's second all-electric newcomer – proves that things can be done differently. Having taken the fight to legacy makers with its R1S SUV and R1T pick-up, the California-based, Illinois-built company is now downsizing with the all-new R2.

Aimed squarely at the Tesla Model Y, its eternal role model and rival, the R2 has been designed with far more cool factor. It measures 4.72 metres long, making it not only the perfect companion for rush-hour traffic in Manhattan or Miami, but also Manchester or Munich. Word on the street is that it will land on our shores in 2028.