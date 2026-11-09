New Rivian R2 review: a truly characterful electric SUV
The Rivian R2 spacious, packed full of tech and a refreshing alternative to rivals like the Tesla Model Y.
Verdict
In a world of boring, characterless electric SUVs, the Rivian R2 is a deeply refreshing change. It doesn't just look different; it drives well and has a fantastic interior with plenty of space for the whole family, packed with smart electronics and clever details. Finally, some genuinely good news from America. We can hardly wait for it to arrive here.
Mid-size SUVs are everywhere these days, and a new one seems to arrive almost every week. Some stand out from the crowd: cars like the BMW iX3 pave the way technologically, while many new Chinese entrants are being offered at almost unbelievable prices. But whether they hail from China, Europe or elsewhere, the vast majority are simply getting lost in the ever-louder background noise.
The R2 from American start-up Rivian – which has established itself in Tesla’s slipstream as America's second all-electric newcomer – proves that things can be done differently. Having taken the fight to legacy makers with its R1S SUV and R1T pick-up, the California-based, Illinois-built company is now downsizing with the all-new R2.
Aimed squarely at the Tesla Model Y, its eternal role model and rival, the R2 has been designed with far more cool factor. It measures 4.72 metres long, making it not only the perfect companion for rush-hour traffic in Manhattan or Miami, but also Manchester or Munich. Word on the street is that it will land on our shores in 2028.
Used - available now
2019 Alfa Romeo
Stelvio
110,000 milesAutomaticDiesel2.1LCash £10,000
2020 MERCEDES-BENZ
SPRINTER
27,000 milesAutomaticElectricCash £8,250
2024 Jaguar
E-PACE
54,000 milesAutomaticPetrol1.5LCash £17,290
2022 GWM Ora
Funky Cat
20,000 milesAutomaticElectricCash £10,990
What’s more, Rivian already has its next, even more European-focused project in the works: the R3. Shrinking by another couple of hand-spans, it looks as though someone crossed a Mk1 VW Golf with a sprinkling of SUV styling cues and sent it into the future. With an estimated US price tag of $35,000 (£26,000), it aims to fill the affordable entry-level EV spot that remains vacant at Tesla.
Unlike the R1, the R2 no longer sits on a truck-like ladder frame. Instead, it uses a car-like unibody construction and features a city-friendly footprint. However, Rivian sees itself as the automotive equivalent of outdoor brands like Patagonia or The North Face, ensuring the R2 is still fully equipped for adventure. At launch, a dual-motor four-wheel-drive system is standard.
The R2 has the greatest ground clearance in its segment. While it lacks the R1’s innovative ‘Gear Tunnel’ for ski equipment or a camp kitchen, it does feature a fully retractable rear window. This not only lets plenty of fresh air into the cabin, but it also allows you to easily transport long items like surfboards or skis by simply letting them poke out of the back.
There’s also a slide-out load floor that doubles up as a camping table, and the 147-litre front storage area is large enough to swallow muddy hiking boots for the whole family. But despite the dashboard being finished in genuine wood, the R2 doesn't feel like a rustic cabin at the edge of the world. The Americans are taking the younger generation seriously – especially digital natives.
As a result, you get a large screen in the centre console and a smaller one ahead of the steering wheel, plus two MagSafe charging pads between the front seats. Regrettably, as is the trend these days, adjusting the mirrors and steering wheel is an entirely digital affair. To compensate, Rivian has fitted two wonderful, chunky scroll wheels to the steering wheel spokes that look like cogs from a model kit.
Thankfully, there are still physical switches on the seats, and the twin gloveboxes are opened manually – just like the massive storage bin in the centre console and the practical drawer in front of it.
Naturally, the R2 isn’t quite as cavernous as the R1, and the option for a third row of seats has been wisely scrapped. But with a 2.94-metre wheelbase and a completely flat floor, rear passengers are well catered for, while those in the front sit in comfort.
Underneath, the suspension set-up is a little simpler than the R1’s – you won't find air suspension here, for example. But the semi-active dampers not only provide noticeable differences between the various driving modes, they also easily handle the ankle-deep potholes we found on our test route around New York. Where Yellow Cabs feel like they might rattle to pieces over such battered asphalt, in the Rivian your coffee stays firmly in its cup.
When it comes to powertrains, the Americans are doing what they do best: launching from the top down. For a remarkably reasonable $57,990 (approximately £42,000), Rivian is initially only offering the Performance variant. Equipped with a dual-motor set-up producing 647bhp, it’s quicker than many sports cars. The 0-62mph sprint is dispatched in well under four seconds. The fact that it tops out at 130mph won't bother anyone.
A Premium version will follow later, also featuring dual motors but detuned to 444bhp, delivering a 0-62mph time of just under five seconds for $53,990 (around £40k). In the first half of 2027, a 345bhp rear-wheel-drive Standard model will arrive for the equivalent of around £36,000, followed by an even cheaper entry-level variant with a smaller, as-yet-unspecified battery for $44,990 (£33,500) in the US.
The battery for the first three powertrain configurations is an 87.9kWh pack (usable), which delivers a US-spec EPA-estimated range of around 330 to 345 miles – equivalent to roughly 385 to 400 miles on the WLTP test cycle – depending on the version. That’s thoroughly decent, but it also highlights the Achilles heel of America's great EV hope.
Because the cells use a 400-volt architecture, the charging speeds aren't exactly cutting edge. While 11kW AC charging is fine, a peak of 230kW at a DC rapid charger is a bit underwhelming in this day and age – especially when the latest BMW iX3 and Mercedes GLC manage north of 300kW.
Rivian claims a 10-to-80 per cent charge takes 29 minutes – but the above rivals can now do it faster. If it takes another 18 to 24 months for the car to reach Europe, it will fall further behind the charging curve, which means it will have to rely heavily on its design and features to win over buyers. But maybe that’s why you build a car with so much character?
The R2 is interesting for European buyers for a second reason: Volkswagen recently invested around $6 billion (£4.47bn) in Rivian, forming a software joint venture. Because VW's own Cariad division has struggled to get its vehicle operating system running smoothly, the German giant is now backing Rivian’s zonal architecture. This joint venture will develop VW-specific software, set to debut in Europe in the ID. up! from 2027, beating the R2 to market.
If it ends up being even half as good as the system in the R2, VW customers are in for a treat. Not only are the graphics significantly sharper and faster than in any current ID. model, the cameras can display any desired exterior angle while on the move, backed by blisteringly fast over-the-air updates.
Rivian also offers an advanced driver-assist system called Autonomy+, making VW’s Travel Assist feel about as innovative as a paper road atlas next to full-screen Google Maps. The R2 already handles long motorway stints virtually hands-free, and a future software update promises 'point-to-point' navigation right into the depths of city centres.
But the R2 doesn't just score points for its digital wizardry; it also features clever, physical details akin to Skoda’s lauded ‘Simply Clever’ easter eggs. The carabiner-style key is a brilliant party trick, and the rechargeable torch hidden in the door is arguably much more practical than the umbrellas you get in a Rolls-Royce.
And when you press a single button to drop not just four, but all five windows – instantly making the R2 feel like a Ford Bronco without the folding roof – you quickly realise that this car is bringing a much-needed breath of fresh air to an overcrowded segment.
|Model:
|Rivian R2 Performance
|Price:
|From $57,990 (£42,000 est)
|Powertrain:
|87.9 kWh battery, 2x e-motors
|Power/torque:
|647bhp/826Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|3.6 seconds
|Top speed:
|130mph
|Range:
|385 miles (est)
|Charging:
|230 kW (10-80% in 29 mins)
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,715/1,905/1,700 mm
|On sale:
|2028
Don't miss the best of Auto Express on Google! Make us a preferred source. Click here...