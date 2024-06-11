New XPeng G6 2024 review: China's answer to the Tesla Model Y

Behind the weird oval-shaped steering wheel the G6 makes a very favourable impression with both the design and quality of its cabin. Ahead of the driver is a neat 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, plus a powerful 15.0-inch landscape-mounted infotainment that runs a slick operating system built in-house. Both wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.

Space is plentiful with generous leg and headroom in both the front and rear, the boot is decent at 571 litres, although we do miss having a frunk to stow cables.

On the move, despite featuring a sophisticated wishbone front and five-link rear suspension the XPeng isn't the best in its class to drive. It’s not quite as agile as a Model Y, while the ride is firm even over the smooth roads we drive - but it's no deal-breaker and only keen drivers will miss extra engagement the Tesla offers.

Making up for the lack of sparkle is the high levels of refinement, there's little whirr from the motors and both wind and road noise are noticeable by their absence.

When it arrives XPeng says all three models will come with just two options - the choice of paint and whether or not you want a tow hook.

Instead of cashing in on extras, the G6 is loaded with kit that includes a full-length panoramic roof, cabin air filtration system, a powerful 18-speaker sound system, dual wireless phone chargers and 20-inch wheels. As well as being well-equipped the G6 should be good value too, with the brand's bosses promising it will undercut chief rivals like the Model Y.

With that in mind expect the XPeng G6 range to kick off at around £41,000 but for the gap between it to widen with rivals once equipped on a like-for-like basis.