Tokyo Auto Salon 2025: What to expect from Japan’s biggest brands

Focusing on every part of automotive tuning and personalisation, the annual Tokyo Auto Salon (TAS) has often shown up a surprise or two from the big players among Japan’s high-performance manufacturers.

Kicking off on Friday 10 January, this year’s show taps into Japanese car culture like few other events, showing off the latest in high-performance tuning, off-roading accessories and general personalisation.

Yet this doesn’t stop the mainstream brands getting involved to try and latch onto this market. At TAS, almost all of the major manufacturers show off their latest and greatest new products, be that complete cars or one of the many personalisation off-shoots that they can offer.

These are what we’re expecting to see at the 2025 show from the major manufacturers and their in-house tuning firms.

Toyota Gazoo Racing

Toyota is generally very good at keeping its cards close to its chest when it comes to revealing new models. And while there have been one or two big surprises at TAS over the years, we’re not expecting any major reveals from the Gazoo Racing sub-brand, even though we know that iconic nameplates like Supra, MR2 and even Celica are on the cards to be renewed in the next 12-18 months.