Tokyo Auto Salon 2025: What to expect from Japan’s biggest brands
TAS 2025 is set to highlight the latest in tuning, off-road accessories, and new cars. Here’s what to expect from this year's show...
Focusing on every part of automotive tuning and personalisation, the annual Tokyo Auto Salon (TAS) has often shown up a surprise or two from the big players among Japan’s high-performance manufacturers.
Kicking off on Friday 10 January, this year’s show taps into Japanese car culture like few other events, showing off the latest in high-performance tuning, off-roading accessories and general personalisation.
Yet this doesn’t stop the mainstream brands getting involved to try and latch onto this market. At TAS, almost all of the major manufacturers show off their latest and greatest new products, be that complete cars or one of the many personalisation off-shoots that they can offer.
These are what we’re expecting to see at the 2025 show from the major manufacturers and their in-house tuning firms.
Toyota Gazoo Racing
Toyota is generally very good at keeping its cards close to its chest when it comes to revealing new models. And while there have been one or two big surprises at TAS over the years, we’re not expecting any major reveals from the Gazoo Racing sub-brand, even though we know that iconic nameplates like Supra, MR2 and even Celica are on the cards to be renewed in the next 12-18 months.
Instead, Toyota will focus on its relationship with an institute that’s far closer to home for us Europeans; the iconic Nurburgring. All of the company’s iconic models that have either competed at the intense 24-hour race, or undergone significant development at the German track, will be on show.
Toyota will also be introducing a new variant of the GR Yaris, which has been teased underneath covers. We expect this to also have some connection with the Nurburgring, although its relevance to the UK market remains to be seen.
Mazda
Mazda Racing Spirit (MSR) is a moniker that we’re not too familiar with in the UK, but it’s a much bigger endeavour in the Japanese and American markets, effectively operating as Mazda’s motorsport division. The 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon will show off the outfit’s first road-going model, and it might make it over to the UK.
While we don’t yet know what this new car will be, a close look at Mazda's pre-show photograph reveals a blurry image that could be a body-kitted version of the CX-60 SUV. This new model should feature a revised suspension set-up, fresh styling elements across the nose, tail and interior, and a new set of motorsport-inspired wheels. While it’s unlikely to feature any updates to the powertrain, we’ll only know for sure once the show is on.
The evergreen Mazda MX-5 might well also see a MSR variant in the near future, because it’s already been imagined in concept form, but again, any powertrain updates are unlikely.
Will Mazda Racing Spirit one day be grown into a modern-day Mazdaspeed brand in the future? Perhaps not immediately, however the brand’s relentless move towards the premium end of the market, and new-age revisions of both the MX-5 and RX-7, might just see increased interest in Mazda
Honda
In contrast to the all-electric 0 Series cars at the CES event in America, the Tokyo Auto Salon might finally reveal more details about the Prelude coupe that should be on sale by the end of this year. While we do know that it’ll feature a hybrid powertrain based on the one in the current Civic, and a front-drive chassis, rumours have been swirling about elements like a virtual transmission that could make it a more engaging drive.
Beyond the new Prelude, Honda will also no doubt be showing off the latest from its in-house Mugen tuning arm. While this is something only available in the Japanese market, it’s a brand that’s formed its own level of popularity outside of the domestic market.
Nissan
Nissan will be out in force at the Tokyo Auto Salon, with a public showing of the new Ariya Nismo. This niche variant will be available in the UK shortly, and brings improved performance and handling to the electric SUV model.
Also on show will be an updated 2025 model-year version of the Nissan Z sports car, which is not sold in Europe. The model has long been forbidden fruit for buyers in this part of the globe due to its non-compliance with local emissions regulations, but its 400bhp power figure and retro-modern design are certainly attractive. Changes on the new car include tweaks to the chassis derived from the later Nismo variant, plus extra colour options.
The R35 Nissan GT-R might also be a done deal in European markets, but it’s continued to be honed and refined in its native Japan, and a new Nismo Special Edition will be launched at TAS. The changes are largely aesthetic, but are applied to the recently updated MY25 car that includes much bigger design changes, plus further tweaks under the skin.
Subaru
Subaru’s presence at TAS 2025 will be subtle, with a BRZ STI Sport Purple Edition being the only fresh model on display. Not to be confused with a traditional STI model, the BRZ STI Sport is a light update on the second-generation model that we’ve never been offered in the UK. The Purple Edition, as the name suggests, introduces a new colour option and adds to the 18-inch Enkei wheels and Brembo brakes that come as part of the STI Sport model line.
Other non-European models such as the WRX S4 STI Sport R-Black Limited will be on show, only reinforcing how long it’s been since Subaru’s had an engaging high-performance model in its UK line-up.
Hyundai
An unusual interloper at this year’s TAS will be Korean manufacturer Hyundai, with its Ioniq 5N Drift King Edition. Built in collaboration with Japanese drifter Keiichi Tsuchiya, the special edition will feature a range of bespoke styling additions, including larger wheelarch extensions, a bigger splitter, and a stacked rear wing on swan-neck supports.
No technical information about the car has yet been revealed, but we expect to find out more when it’s fully revealed at the show.
