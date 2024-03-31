Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Long-term tests

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Style long-term test: plenty of smiles but pricey

First report: it’s smiles all round as our family ‘summer-fun bus’ arrives

by: Steve Fowler
31 Mar 2024
Auto Express editor-in-chief Steve Fowler leaning on the Volkswagen ID. Buzz with Volkswagen sales executive Tom Lodge 23
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.5 out of 5

How we review cars
Find your Volkswagen ID. Buzz
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
New Car DealsNew Car Deals
Find your perfect new car
Find your perfect new car
Leasing dealsLeasing deals
Leasing deals link
Hassle-free way to a brand new car
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my carValue my car
Value my car
Customers got an average £1000 more vs part exchange quotes
Advertisement

Verdict

First impressions of the Fowler family summer-fun bus are good. This is a well thought-out vehicle that’s ideal for carting a family around and making everyone happy. It’s comfortable and easy to drive, has all the kit you need, and the 250-ish-mile range should be good enough for me. It’s not cheap, but what price can you put on a smile?

Advertisement - Article continues below
  • Efficiency: 2.6 miles/kWh
  • Mileage: 442

I have history with the Volkswagen ID. Buzz. As a judge on sister title Auto Bild’s Golden Steering Wheel awards, I totally fell for Volkswagen’s ‘happy bus’. It was love at first drive and I said so on video, admitting that I wanted to marry the ID. Buzz. The video was played out to the great and good of the car industry at the awards ceremony, including VW’s top bosses, who’ve never let me forget.

And now the ID. Buzz and I are at the start of a six-month relationship, which began at the Citygate Volkswagen Van Centre in Wooburn Green, Buckinghamshire.

Van Centre? Yes, the ID. Buzz comes out of Volkswagen’s commercial vehicle team and is also available as a van – the ID. Buzz Cargo, winner of our Best Electric Van Award last year. In fact, the ID. Buzz’s van links are one of the things that I love most about the car, but more of that in a bit.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Road tests

If you were expecting a different experience at a van centre than your usual car showroom, you’d be wrong. The Citygate Van Centre was as slick, smart and professional as any other place you’d take delivery of a car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Similarly, sales executive Tom Lodge was brilliant in showing me around my car, introducing me to some of the surprise- and-delight features of the ID. Buzz and, importantly, helping me set up the Volkswagen app and understand the touchscreen infotainment system.

A bit of theatre always helps when you pick up a new car and having my sizeable Buzz covered by a silk when I arrived – complete with personal welcome board alongside – was a lovely touch. And it was clear that there was nothing Tom didn’t know about the car, although he was as surprised as I was that my car came without a reversing camera, which is apparently a delete option. Let’s hope the parking sensors do their job.

Auto Express editor-in-chief Steve Fowler driving the Volkswagen ID. Buzz23

I did choose the colour of my car – a two-tone arrangement of Candy White on the top and Lime Yellow; ideal for the summer sun if and when it arrives. I’m not normally one for car names, but this is my second consecutive car that I’ve given a name to – so say hello to Daisy, a nod to the colour scheme and the DSY registration number.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

In for a penny and all that, I decided on the Lime Yellow-Mistral interior, too – it just seemed the right thing to do, and a couple of weeks on I have no regrets. Let’s see how it stands up to usage. I also specified the Styling Seat Package with a white steering wheel.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Other options included the sleek 21-inch alloys, the Assistance Package Plus, which adds driving and parking tech, the Open and Close Package Plus to get powered rear doors and tailgate, a retractable towbar and charging cable that must be paid for – £190.

The Infotainment Package Plus upped the size of the touchscreen and number of speakers, and it’s the same system that has come in for constant criticism across the VW Group. I’ll see how I get on with it, but Apple CarPlay connects wirelessly and that’s what I’ll rely on most – although that’s failed to pair a few times so far.

One way around using the touchscreen is with voice control and Tom taught me how to command it with a ‘hello ID’ wake-up phrase. I’ve only used it to turn on the heated seats so far, but it does have a habit of randomly speaking out – maybe my singing sounds like ‘hello ID’ sometimes.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz - front cornering23

You do step up into the Buzz, van-style, but the driving position is comfy – a bit Range Rover-like – and it’s easy to drive, thanks to its decent ride and excellent visibility. And while the amount of storage spaces and USB charging points around may point to my car’s van origins, that’s fine by me; why more van thinking doesn’t go into cars is beyond me – it’s all so useful.

However, the one thing I’ve noticed more than anything else is the reaction I’m getting from both passengers and other people; this is a car that just seems to make everyone smile – I’m not used to that! Let’s see if I’m still smiling and whether the wedding is still on after six months of living with the ID. Buzz.

Model:Volkswagen ID. Buzz Style SWB 77kWh Pro 204 PS
On fleet since:March 2024
Price new:£63,835
Engine:1x e-motor, 201bhp, 77kWh battery
CO2/tax:0g/km/2%
Options:21-inch ‘Bromberg’ bi-colour alloy wheels (£515), Assistance Package Plus (£1,425), Open & Close Package Plus (£1,055), Infotainment Package Plus (£130), Styling Seat Package with white steering wheel (£0), Retractable towbar, with electric release (£980), Charging cable Mode 2 Type 2/G (10A) (£190)
Insurance:Group: 33 Quote: £1,438
Mileage:442
Efficiency:2.6 miles/kWh
Any problems?None so far

*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Steve Fowler
Editor-in-chief

Steve Fowler has been editor-in-chief of Auto Express since 2011 and is responsible for all editorial content across the website and magazine. He has previously edited What Car?, Autocar and What Hi-Fi? and has been writing about cars for the best part of 30 years. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Have you considered?

Kia Niro EV review
Kia Niro EV - front tracking
In-depth reviews
28 Mar 2024

Kia Niro EV review

New Hyundai Ioniq 5 N 2024 review: sets the standard for performance EVs
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - front
Road tests
20 Mar 2024

New Hyundai Ioniq 5 N 2024 review: sets the standard for performance EVs

BMW i5 review
BMW i5 front corner urban
In-depth reviews
11 Mar 2024

BMW i5 review

Most Popular

Road tax set to rise in April: here’s how much more you’ll pay
Road tax documentation
News

Road tax set to rise in April: here’s how much more you’ll pay

Drivers with newer cars will now pay £10 more per year, although the biggest gas guzzlers fare even worse
28 Mar 2024
New Lexus LBX 2024 review: a small SUV with premium appeal
Lexus LBX - front tracking
Road tests

New Lexus LBX 2024 review: a small SUV with premium appeal

The small Lexus LBX SUV breaks new ground for the luxury car maker
28 Mar 2024
Car Deal of the Day: classy Audi A4 Avant estate plus 8,000 miles per year for less than £300 a month
Audi A4 Avant driving on UK roads
News

Car Deal of the Day: classy Audi A4 Avant estate plus 8,000 miles per year for less than £300 a month

Our Deal of the Day for 27 March is for those who want a big trunk for all their junk
27 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content