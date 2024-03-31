Volkswagen ID. Buzz Style long-term test: super family car meets supercar

I was fortunate enough to have a play with a McLaren 750S Spyder recently, a car about as far removed from the Volkswagen ID.Buzz as it’s possible to get.

But clambering up into the VW after spending time being so low to the ground reminded me how much I love the tall and upright van-like driving position – and the relaxed drive when performance and quick cornering clearly aren’t priorities. The result is that I don’t stress, and just sit back and enjoy the ride.

The McLaren was certainly fun to drive, despite the wet weather conditions, but hopping into the Buzz afterwards felt warm and welcoming after the more frantic and full-on supercar experience.

Fleetwatch

I’ve already mentioned how everyone thinks the Volkswagen ID.Buzz is a campervan. Using the flat boot floor as a boot-changing bench after a muddy walk maybe didn’t help dispel the notion, but in one afternoon three people asked that same question; the interest the Buzz creates shows no sign of abating. We’re still getting around 200 miles on a full charge, which isn’t ideal, but the number of 50mph stretches on motorways is helping to preserve range.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Style: fourth report

We’ve had a busy summer enjoying the great outdoors in our electric VW