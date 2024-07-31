New Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX 2024 review: fails to live up to its flagship status

Verdict

A new top end to an already expensive model range, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX only really makes sense if you need four-wheel drive, or plan on towing with it. The standard ID. Buzz – especially with the power upgrade coming later this year – is fast enough for a big and tall vehicle, and apart from being quicker in a straight line, the GTX upgrades are cosmetic. It is a bit nicer inside and you get more kit, but the smart money is the long-wheelbase seven-seater arriving in late 2024.

Volkswagen’s range-topping electric car has a new flagship version, with the arrival of this ID. Buzz GTX. The GTX branding, already seen on the ID.4 and ID.5 and coming soon to the ID.3 and ID.7, is a more powerful alternative to the regular models, though not a full-on electric GTI. So more power and some better equipment levels, but nothing to make it quicker around corners.

The Buzz is already unlike anything else on sale, with its head-turning retro styling, huge space and practicality, and hefty price tag. The GTX lifts two of those three elements; the looks courtesy of some new alloy wheel and colour options and interior upgrades, and the price – estimated (but not finalised) to be over £70,000. That’s at least £6,000 more than the Style trim that tops the regular Buzz line-up.