Best seven-seat hybrid cars 2025

Until quite recently, the default choice for a large family car was diesel power. With torque to deal with associated weight, and greater fuel economy on long runs, there’s still a lot to recommend that approach, but in 2025 electrification can make the most sense – especially for company car users and those who spend most of their time driving around towns and cities. The best seven-seat hybrid cars have the qualities to make anyone think twice about another diesel.

Broadly speaking, there are three types of hybrid on the market: mild, full and plug-in. Mild hybrids are fitted with a small generator instead of a traditional starter motor to improve efficiency, but they can’t travel on pure-electric power. Meanwhile, full or ‘self-charging’ hybrids usually combine at least one electric motor and a battery alongside their internal-combustion engine. This combination is used to supplement the power of the engine, which itself also charges the hybrid-system battery. The result is greater efficiency and the ability to travel on electric power over very short distances.

Plug-in hybrids work in much the same way as full hybrids, but add the ability to charge the (much larger) battery with an external cable. The result is a much higher pure-electric range, supplemented by an internal-combustion engine – which can also help charge the battery.

The best seven-seat hybrid cars on sale

Below we’ve picked out nine favourite new hybrid cars with a seven-seat option for large families. We’ll be ignoring mild hybrids here for the most part, and instead focusing on more efficient self-charging and plug-in variants – powertrains that work particularly well in large family cars such as these.

1. Dacia Jogger

Prices from £22,995

We named the Dacia Jogger our Family Car of the Year in 2022 and 2023 because of its MPV-like practicality, impressive flexibility, decent driving manners and incredible value. It comes with seven seats as standard and the choice of two engines: a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol or a 1.6-litre four-cylinder self-charging petrol-electric hybrid.