Best used hatchbacks to buy now

The XCeed and Sportswagon models were also offered as plug-in hybrids – worth a look if you have the facility to charge at home and make the most of its 8.9kWh battery.

The Ceed drives well. Sure, it’s not as much fun around the twisty bits as a Ford Focus, or as refined as a Volkswagen Golf on more open roads, but it strikes a great balance, while good steering and impressive stability are extra bonuses.

2. Peugeot 308 (Mk3)

Few cars in this segment can claim to be as stylish as the Peugeot 308, which is a desirable choice among a wealth of talent in this class. Things get better inside, where it has a level of finish that lifts it above the competition. That's backed up by impressive ride and handling, while Peugeot’s strong showing in Driver Power makes it a great choice from the head as well as the heart.

3. Volkswagen Golf (Mk7)

The Volkswagen Golf has long battled for top spot in this category, and in 2024 it once again comes commended. Key to its appeal are its understated style and premium feel, which give it an edge over its rivals. Slow depreciation means it tends to cost a little more than most alternatives of the same age and spec, but the amount of choice in the range offers something for everyone.

4. Citroen C4 (Mk3)

Here’s proof that you don’t need to sacrifice style in pursuit of a sensible set of wheels for the family. This Citroen C4 combines versatility with coupe-like kerb appeal, while few rivals are as comfortable and relaxing to drive. The trim line-up starts with the well-equipped Sense which includes 18-inch alloy wheels, auto LED headlights, rear parking sensors, a 10-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and dual-zone climate control.

5. Toyota Corolla (Mk12)

The Toyota Corolla has always been a very dependable and reliable option for motorists around the world – and the same can be said for its 12th-generation machine. With eye catching looks and nimble handling, the Corolla is a desirable family car. Running costs are impressive thanks to efficient self-charging hybrid engines and peerless reliability from the Japanese manufacturer.

6. Subaru XV (Mk2)

Built for rugged and tough environments, the Subaru XV is a capable off-road alternative to a larger 4x4 or SUV, with the Japanese machine featuring raised suspension and four-wheel drive, with genuine go-anywhere ability. Engine choices are slightly limited compared to rivals but there's both an option of a punchy diesel or petrol unit. Interior space and quality gives off the impression that the XV is built to last and equipment is generous across the board, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto coming as standard, as well as a range of safety kit.

7. Skoda Octavia (Mk3)

Like all the best family cars, the Skoda Octavia appears to have been designed from the inside out. Despite only being a little longer than its most obvious rivals, the Skoda features enough legroom in the rear seats to shame most large executive models, while the car’s vast 590-litre boot will swallow everything you can throw at it. Then there are the numerous thoughtful touches, from the umbrellas stowed under the front seats, to the ice scraper behind the fuel filler flap, and the numerous cubbies and cup-holders that mean this big Czech hatchback takes family life in its stride.

8. Toyota Prius (Mk4)

The Toyota Prius came of age when this fourth-generation version arrived in 2016. Combining the previous car’s smooth and efficient petrol-electric powertrain with genuinely composed ride and handling, the distinctive hatchback proved a hybrid hit. Early cars claim emissions as low as 70g/km CO2, meaning low tax bills, as well as low running costs thanks to the efficient engines and long warranties offered by Toyota.

