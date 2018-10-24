Best used hatchbacks to buy now
Hatchbacks offer great practicality, low running costs and comfort – these are the best used hatchbacks on the market
Family hatchbacks are one of the most versatile classes of car and that shows in their huge popularity. It all bodes well for used car buyers who will find a huge array of choice on the market but it can also mean pinpointing the best used hatchback to buy isn’t always straightforward.
Below, we've picked out some of the best choices around, including our 2024 Used Hatchback of the Year. Each car succeeds in being a great all-rounder but some are better in key areas than others and may be a better fit for some buyers.
The family hatchback class is made up of cars that are around the same size as a Volkswagen Golf, which is often seen as the benchmark in the class. Hatchbacks come with a huge range of trims and engines, from lowly entry-level 1.0-litre petrol models all the way up to fire-breathing 300bhp hot hatchbacks with all the toys and in-car tech you can think of.
Yet the best option for most people is somewhere in between - a small petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid engine that brings high fuel economy and good reliability, plus a spacious interior with all the equipment you need and nothing you don't. Read on for our top picks.
The best used hatchbacks to buy
These are the best second-hand hatchbacks on the market, according to our expert road testing team.
1. Kia Ceed (Mk3)
Building on its success from 2023, the Kia Ceed once again scoops the honours in the Compact family hatchback category. A large part of that comes from just how satisfying Kia owners tell us their cars are to own; the brand finished a superb third overall in the Driver Power manufacturer rankings for 2024, with owners appreciating their cars’ superb value for money and excellent infotainment systems – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come as standard on every model – above everything else.
The Ceed nails all of the things that matter the most to family car buyers, with practicality and reliability rated highly among owners. That latter quality is, as always, backed up by Kia’s brilliantly comprehensive seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty. Given that the third-gen model we recommend reached showrooms in the middle of 2018, all of the cars on the used market still have some warranty cover remaining.
A 395-litre boot is a little above average for the class, while the interior is as accommodating as you’d expect, with plenty of space for four, or five at a push. The cabin feels sturdy in its build and comes with plenty of standard kit – especially if you hunt out one of the high-ranking GT-Line trims.
Another pillar of the Ceed’s appeal is the huge range of choice in the line-up. While we’re focusing on the hatchback here, there are also a couple of estate-bodied variants; the workhorse Ceed Sportswagon is cheaper than the swoopy and stylish Proceed. There’s also the XCeed, which occupies a similar footprint to the standard Ceed, yet offers a slightly chunkier, higher-riding, SUV-inspired look.
Under the bonnet, it’s the entry-level 1.0-litre turbocharged, three-cylinder petrol engine that makes the most sense, offering a blend of refinement, economy and enough performance to be easy to live with every day. Higher-spec models come with a more powerful 1.4-litre turbocharged unit (replaced by a more potent 1.5-litre turbo from 2021), while the 1.6-litre diesel model should be frugal – we achieved more than 60mpg in real-world driving in previous road tests.
The XCeed and Sportswagon models were also offered as plug-in hybrids – worth a look if you have the facility to charge at home and make the most of its 8.9kWh battery.
The Ceed drives well. Sure, it’s not as much fun around the twisty bits as a Ford Focus, or as refined as a Volkswagen Golf on more open roads, but it strikes a great balance, while good steering and impressive stability are extra bonuses.
2. Peugeot 308 (Mk3)
Few cars in this segment can claim to be as stylish as the Peugeot 308, which is a desirable choice among a wealth of talent in this class. Things get better inside, where it has a level of finish that lifts it above the competition. That's backed up by impressive ride and handling, while Peugeot’s strong showing in Driver Power makes it a great choice from the head as well as the heart.
3. Volkswagen Golf (Mk7)
The Volkswagen Golf has long battled for top spot in this category, and in 2024 it once again comes commended. Key to its appeal are its understated style and premium feel, which give it an edge over its rivals. Slow depreciation means it tends to cost a little more than most alternatives of the same age and spec, but the amount of choice in the range offers something for everyone.
4. Citroen C4 (Mk3)
Here’s proof that you don’t need to sacrifice style in pursuit of a sensible set of wheels for the family. This Citroen C4 combines versatility with coupe-like kerb appeal, while few rivals are as comfortable and relaxing to drive. The trim line-up starts with the well-equipped Sense which includes 18-inch alloy wheels, auto LED headlights, rear parking sensors, a 10-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and dual-zone climate control.
5. Toyota Corolla (Mk12)
The Toyota Corolla has always been a very dependable and reliable option for motorists around the world – and the same can be said for its 12th-generation machine. With eye catching looks and nimble handling, the Corolla is a desirable family car. Running costs are impressive thanks to efficient self-charging hybrid engines and peerless reliability from the Japanese manufacturer.
6. Subaru XV (Mk2)
Built for rugged and tough environments, the Subaru XV is a capable off-road alternative to a larger 4x4 or SUV, with the Japanese machine featuring raised suspension and four-wheel drive, with genuine go-anywhere ability. Engine choices are slightly limited compared to rivals but there's both an option of a punchy diesel or petrol unit. Interior space and quality gives off the impression that the XV is built to last and equipment is generous across the board, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto coming as standard, as well as a range of safety kit.
7. Skoda Octavia (Mk3)
Like all the best family cars, the Skoda Octavia appears to have been designed from the inside out. Despite only being a little longer than its most obvious rivals, the Skoda features enough legroom in the rear seats to shame most large executive models, while the car’s vast 590-litre boot will swallow everything you can throw at it. Then there are the numerous thoughtful touches, from the umbrellas stowed under the front seats, to the ice scraper behind the fuel filler flap, and the numerous cubbies and cup-holders that mean this big Czech hatchback takes family life in its stride.
8. Toyota Prius (Mk4)
The Toyota Prius came of age when this fourth-generation version arrived in 2016. Combining the previous car’s smooth and efficient petrol-electric powertrain with genuinely composed ride and handling, the distinctive hatchback proved a hybrid hit. Early cars claim emissions as low as 70g/km CO2, meaning low tax bills, as well as low running costs thanks to the efficient engines and long warranties offered by Toyota.
Now find out more about the best used cars you can buy...