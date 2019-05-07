Best used hybrid cars to buy now

Because Toyota has shied away from fitting three rows of seats in the RAV4, the cabin offers masses of space

for the five adults that it can accommodate. The interior quality is exceptional, while the dash design is easy to

live with. Unlike with some rivals, you don’t have to do everything through the touchscreen, but there are still elements of the infotainment system that could be better – although an update in 2023 did improve matters.

Despite its size, the RAV4 drives well, with plenty of grip, a comfortable ride, and far better steering than you might expect from a family SUV. If you're an enthusiastic driver, the CVT transmission can spoil the fun a bit on the open road, but it takes the effort out of stop-start traffic and helps squeeze every last mile from a tankful of petrol. Buy a plug-in hybrid and you’ll get 40 miles of electric driving, which could mean super-cheap motoring if you cover a low mileage and can charge at home.

2. BMW 330e (F30)

The BMW 3 Series has always been desirable, and when the brand launched the sixth-generation model, it became even more so. The 330e plug-in hybrid (from 2016) has a 181bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine and an 85bhp electric motor that combine to give great performance and 50- 55mpg. It's a terrific car to drive, smart ergonomically and easy to live with.

3. Honda Jazz (MK4)

Ever since the original Honda Jazz appeared more than two decades ago, it has been in a niche of its own. The ultra-versatile mini-MPV has an innovative interior, while reliability is excellent. You also won’t find a car that’s easier to drive, thanks to the CVT transmission and frugal non-turbo petrol/electric hybrid powertrain.

4. Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (Mk3)

The Mitsubishi Outlander was once Britain’s best-selling PHEV, and used examples are significantly cheaper and more plentiful than the alternatives. Its practical cabin is a big plus, as is a near-30-mile EV range. Smarter post-2015 facelift cars are the ones to go for if your budget allows.

5. Vauxhall Ampera (Mk1)

A sales flop when new, the angular Vauxhall Ampera now has all the makings of a modern classic. Distinctive looks hide a clever 1.4-litre range-extending powertrain that promises a 300-mile range and a smooth, effortless EV driving experience. It’s a strict four-seater and the interior feels a little cheap, but it’s good to drive and bursting with kit.

6. Mercedes C 350e (W205)

The Mercedes C-Class has been a multiple winner in our annual New Car Awards, so it’s easy to see why it makes a used car bargain. Comfort, refinement and quality are Mercedes' main calling cards, but with the plug-in hybrid you can add extremely low running costs to the mix. Combining a 2.0-litre petrol engine with an 81bhp electric motor and a 6.4kWh lithium-ion battery, it can deliver an EV range of just under 20 miles, which should be enough for most daily commutes, especially if you frequently plug it in to charge. Power is plentiful and the air suspension can easily soak up harsh road conditions.

7. Toyota Prius (Mk4)

The Toyota Prius has a fine reputation for environmentally-friendly motoring. It’s a great option if you’re looking to minimise your fuel bills without sacrificing other features, such as comfort or technology. That’s because this fourth-generation Prius, which was introduced in 2015, moved to an all-new chassis, based on Toyota’s New Global Architecture platform. A sophisticated suspension set-up delivers a refined ride and impressive body control, so while the Prius focuses on sipping fuel, it’s actually surprisingly good to drive.

8. Hyundai Ioniq PHEV (Mk1)

The Hyundai Ioniq PHEV (plug-in hybrid) is a great alternative to the Toyota Prius if you want a comfortable, quiet and easy car to drive to work in. It has a range of around 39 miles if you charge the battery up, which is more than enough for the average commute. It has a 1.6-litre petrol engine too, so if you do need to do a longer motorway trip there won't be an issue. In our experience - we ran one as a long termer when new - it proved very efficient even with the battery run dry.

Now find out more about the best used cars you can buy...